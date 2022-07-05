The M3 Touring may start at €97,800 at home in Germany, but you can easily spend six figures on your dream wagon. To show the huge customization potential of its belated AMG C63 Estate rival, BMW has decked out this G81 finished in Alpine White with a plethora of M Performance parts. A new walkaround video shows what is surely one of the most expensive M3 configurations ever.

If you’re a fan of low-key designs, this long-roof M3 is certainly not for you. By far the most eccentric upgrade is represented by the 1000 M wheels in Frozen Gold, measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches for the rear axle with M-branded valve caps and Yokohama tires. Although the alloys have the standard BMW logo, the front and rear badges carry the vintage Motorsport design available on all M Sport and M cars this year.

Then we get to the actual car, featuring more carbon fiber add-ons than we can count. From the dual canards at the front to the winglets at the back, the M3 Touring wants to look fast standing still. It has a more muscular appearance than the standard model courtesy of beefy side skirts and carbon fiber finishers for the quad tips. By the way, this G81 build is missing the optional center-mounted M Performance exhaust system.

As with all the M3 Tourings, it lacks the carbon fiber roof of the sedan since BMW has said it would’ve been too expensive to update the assembly line for what will be a low-volume product. The video doesn’t show the interior, but we’ve been told there are miscellaneous M Performance bits like the door pins and floor mats. It also has the optional carbon bucket seats and Alcantara-wrapped center armrest and knee pads.

It would be interesting to find out how much the car costs with all these extra as it’s certainly the priciest M3/M4 build out there, except for the limited-run €165,200 M4 CSL.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube