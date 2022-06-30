If you ask BMW, it will probably tell you Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic is the best paint available for the M4 CSL. After all, official images showed the stripped-out performance car exclusively in this shade, and we can say the same thing about the lightweight Ms exhibited during this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, those 1,000 people who are buying the third-ever CSL can also get the car in Sapphire Black or Alpine White.

For the first time, the M4 CSL is posing for a family portrait to showcase the trio of exterior finishes available. We’d have it in black, but to each his own. The two alternative colors – combined with the contrasting red accents – are listed as a no-cost option in the German configurator. Regardless of the one you go for, all vehicles come with the 19-inch front and 20-inch wheels in 827M design with a black look.

Bear in mind Sapphire Black is a metallic paint whereas Alpine White has a solid finish. Visible carbon fiber areas like the indentations in the hood are an M4 CSL signature. Since we’re on the subject of colors, it’s worth noting the vehicles configured with the optional laser headlights illuminate in yellow rather than white as a nod to race cars from yesteryear.

All three cars share the vintage Motorsport emblem to celebrate 50 years of the M division. Curiously, these cost an extra €200 in Germany even though the M4 CSL carries a steep starting price of €165,200. Speaking of unexpected options, tinted rear windows will set you back €430.

With production being so limited, we can’t help but wonder whether most of the cars will spend their lives in a climate-controlled garage. There will certainly be a lot of people who will see the M4 CSL as an investment, but we’re hoping to see the car where it belongs – out on an open road.

