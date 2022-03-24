BMW introduced the iX M60 at the beginning of the year as the company’s first M-branded electric SUV. At $106,095 (including the $995 destination and handling fees), it’s certainly not cheap. As previously reported, there is a silver lining when it comes to the vehicle’s steep price tag. Most of the goodies come as standard as the list of options is quite short.

Only the Aventurin Red Metallic (featured here) and Storm Bay Metallic paint will cost you extra, at $1,950 a pop. The non-metallic Alpine White is free of charge, as are the rest of the metallic hues: Black Sapphire, Dark Graphite, Mineral White, Pythonic Blue, Blue Ridge Mountain, and Oxide Grey. 21-inch wheels are available but stepping up to a 22-inch set is going to set you back $950.

Stepping inside the iX M60, BMW sells the high-performance electric SUV with synthetic leather (Sensatec) as standard. Opt for perforated leather in Amido or Castanea Chestnut (featured here) and it’ll add $3,500 to the final bill. As far as the trim color is concerned, you’re stuck with Titanium Bronze. Then there’s the Driving Assistance Professional Package for $1,900, featuring Parking Assistant Professional and Active Driving Assistant Pro.

M60 or X5 M Competition with the M Driver’s Package?

The remaining option for the 2023 iX M60 is the Luxury Package. It costs $1,150 and encompasses those fancy glass and wood controls as well as soft-close automatic doors. To sweeten the pot, BMW throws in a freebie by offering two years of 30-minute charging sessions with Electrify America at zero costs.

Add them all and you’ll end up with $114,375, plus the destination and handling charge for a grand total of $115,370. Of course, that’s before any EV-related incentives the 2023 BMW iX M60 buyer can take advantage of. For those who would rather stick with a good ol’ V8, the BMW X5 M Competition with the M Driver’s Package retails for nearly $119,900 before any other options.

Source: BMW USA