The 2023 BMW iX M60 made its debut at the beginning of the year with a starting price of $105,100. It’s not all that bad since you do get a lot of bang for your buck. The flagship version still hasn’t been embedded in the configurator, but all the juicy pricing details have now emerged. An official pricing guide sent by a dealership to a potential customer and member of the Bimmer Post forums shows a short list of options.

For $1,900, the iX M60 can be fitted with the Driving Assistance Professional Package with Active Driving Assistant Pro and Parking Assistant Professional. Spending an extra $1,150 on the Luxury Package will add soft-close automatic doors and those fancy glass and wood controls. Olive Leaf tanned leather is the most expensive option and is going to set you back $3,500.

Most colors are free (well, after you pay six figures) but Aventurin Red and Storm Bay are an extra $1,950. You can swap out the standard 21-inch for a bigger 22-inch set available in three designs and four finishes if you’re willing to spend $950. Then there are a couple of miscellaneous items, like the $300 blue seatbelts and $500 Individual Titanium Bronze accents.

Fully Loaded iX xDrive50 Or A Standard iX M60?

The perforated leather on the xDrive50 is $2,450 whereas BMW wants an extra $1,050 on the iX M60. Nevertheless, the M version doesn’t cost a lot more than a fully loaded xDrive50 and you benefit from more power. You do lose 25 miles of range, at 280 miles, compared to EPA’s figure for the xDrive50 with 21-inch wheels.

As previously reported, the cheaper iX xDrive40 sold in Europe and other parts of the world won’t be coming to the US after all. It hasn’t been completely ruled out, but don’t expect to see it anytime soon. Should BMW have a change of heart, the entry-level variant will undercut the midlevel xDrive50 priced from $83,200.

iX M60 Standard Equipment:

Integral Active Steering

2-axle Air Suspension

Sport Package

M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers

AC Fast Charging

Ambient Lighting

Park Distance Control

Dynamic Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

SiriusXM with 360L + 1 Year Platinum Plan Subscription

BMW Assist eCall

BMW TeleServices

ConnectedDrive Services

21-inch Aero Bi-color Wheels Style 102 with All-Season Non-Runflat Tires

Power Tailgate

Comfort Access Keyless Entry

Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof

Privacy Glass

Front Ventilated Seats

Headliner in Anthracite

Multi-Function Seats

Heated Steering Wheel with Front and Rear Heated Seats and Armrests

4-zone Automatic Climate Control

Interior Camera

DC Fast Charging

Acoustic Protection for Pedestrians

Iconic Sounds Electric

Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

Parking Assistant Plus

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

Wireless Device Charging

Personal eSIM 5G

Live Cockpit Professional including Navigation

Natural Interaction

Surround View with 3D View

[Source: BimmerPost.com]