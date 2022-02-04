BMW of North America and Electrify America today announced an agreement to provide 2022 BMW EV customers with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions at all Electrify America public charging stations, from the date of vehicle purchase. The program will launch with the sale of the new all-electric BMW iX xDrive50, BMW i4 eDrive40 and BMW i4 M50 in March.

The free ad-on comes with the purchase of a new BMW electric allowing customers to have access to complimentary charging at more than 3,000 Electrify America chargers across the U.S. BMW says that additional models and benefits will be announced.

“The collaboration with Electrify America is one more step on our road towards a sustainable future,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “Charging availability is a key feature when it comes to electric vehicles. We’re excited to offer our customers access to charging that is fast, affordable and convenient, as we launch the next generation of all-electric from BMW.”

To find the closest charging station, you can use the myBMWappTM or the Electrify America app. Electrify America operates the largest open network of ultra-fast chargers in the U.S. The company’s ultra-fast chargers are capable of delivering from 150 kilowatts (kW) to 350kW – the fastest charging speed available today. This can allow BMW iX and BMW i4 drivers to charge up to between 90 and 108 miles in as little as 10 minutes, respectively.

Electrify America has 800 EV charging stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the U.S. By 2026, the company plans to more than double its infrastructure with 1,800 charging stations comprised of 10,000 individual chargers in the United States and Canada.