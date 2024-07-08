In today’s video, we dive into an electrifying review as Chris, the owner of a Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD, takes the 2024 BMW iX M60 for a spin. Chris isn’t your typical car enthusiast—having never driven another electric vehicle aside from his Tesla and never experiencing the luxury of a high-end BMW, his perspective is quite unique. We’re not only interested in finding out his thoughts about the iX M60, but also what made him pick the Model Y over any other electric car. Here are the models being compared:

2024 BMW iX M60

Motor: Dual electric motors

Dual electric motors Horsepower: 610 hp

610 hp Torque: 811 lb-ft

811 lb-ft 0-60 mph: 3.6 seconds

3.6 seconds Top Speed: 130 mph

130 mph Range: Up to 285 miles

Up to 285 miles Battery Capacity: 111.5 kWh

111.5 kWh Charging: Up to 195 kW DC fast charging

Up to 195 kW DC fast charging Price: Starting $111,500

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Motor: Dual electric motors

Dual electric motors Horsepower: 425 hp

425 hp Torque: 485 lb-ft

485 lb-ft 0-60 mph: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Top Speed: 135 mph

135 mph Range: 330 miles

330 miles Battery Capacity: 75 kWh

75 kWh Charging: Up to 250 kW DC fast charging

Up to 250 kW DC fast charging Price: Starting at $47,990

The choice to compare the Tesla Model Y rather than the Model X was deliberate, driven by the Model Y’s status as Tesla’s most popular and widely sold model, and one of the top-selling vehicles globally. While the Model X might align more closely with the BMW iX in terms of size and price, this review focuses on the Model Y to explore the preferences of Tesla’s broader customer base.

This review aims to delve deeper into the Tesla experience and understand what drives their customers’ decisions. Is it the value proposition, offering the best performance for the price, or do customers prioritize luxury and refinement? By examining the Model Y, we can gain insights into what makes Tesla’s most popular vehicle resonate so strongly with consumers. We will, of course, put the iX M60 agains Model X in a future review where their similarities can be explored in greater detail.

Without giving away the lengthy video review, we can leave you with this: Both the BMW iX M60 and the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD bring unique strengths to the table. The BMW impresses with its luxurious interior, advanced technology, and smooth ride, making it a great choice for those seeking comfort and style. On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y offers superior range, a great charging network and an unbeatable price point. In the end, the choice between these two electric vehicles comes down to personal preference and priorities. Whether you value luxury and design or range and technology, both the BMW iX M60 and Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD have something good to offer.