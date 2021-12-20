A new rumor around a special BMW M car for the brand’s 50th birthday in 2022 surfaced earlier today. The usual BMW insider ynguldyn says that a “very special limited edition M4 will be produced for just a few months. starting November 2022.” The insider – who has a good track record – goes on to say that the car will be configured like the upcoming BMW M4 CSL with a manual transmission (that transmission is still on the table as an option, but not confirmed) and a series of other specific features.

But we believe that this special M model will be much more than just “another M4.” 2022 is a big year for the Motorsport division and they’re likely to properly celebrate it. Along with the aforementioned M4 CSL, the recently unveiled BMW XM and the first ever G81 M3 Touring, the M marketing department might step it up a notch. As a matter of a fact, we suspect that this rumored M car will be extremely limited in numbers and quite unique, both in design and pricing point as well.

So while we don’t know the full details yet, nor this has been confirmed by BMW, we do expect an Apple-like moment with the iconic catchphrase “One More Thing”, which can only mean a big surprise for the BMW M community. Of course, throughout the year, we do anticipate some BMW M3/M4 models with the 50 Jahre moniker attached to them, but this rumored and special M car is not likely one of those.

As always, we will update you as we learn more, but one thing is certain: if you’re a BMW M fan or customer, then get ready for a series of exciting events in 2022 which will coincide with the unveil of equally exciting models. According to sources familiar with BMW’s plans, the top M4 model will be the CSL, offered with an automatic gearbox exclusively sending power to the rear wheels. A manual transmission is still on the table for some markets. In regards to power, the inline-six 3.0-liter turbocharged engine could be pushed towards 550 hp or approximately 10% percent more than the M4 Competition.

Even without a power bump, the CSL would be significantly faster and more agile given the significant diet said to encompass less sound insulation, among other weight-saving measures. It’s worth noting the hardcore M4 could be a rare sight since insiders have suggested only 1,000 examples will ever be made. The silver lining is a lesser CS version is expected to have a longer production run.

So stay tuned for a lot of BMW M news as we dive into the new year!