The 2023 BMW M4 CSL is on the way, marking the first CSL-badged model since the E46 M3 CSL back in the early ’00s. Naturally, BMW fans are through the moon about it, impatiently waiting to see what BMW M can do with such an extreme model, especially after the success of the M2 CS and M5 CS. However, if you want one, you’re going to have to be quick, as we’re hearing that production will be limited to 1,000 units.

We expected BMW to limit production for the M4 CSL, so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Although, 1,000 units is a pretty low number, which will make it a hyper exclusive model. We don’t have any market allocation numbers, so we don’t know how many are going to each country, but it’s likely that BMW hasn’t even decided on that yet, being this early into its production process. Though, expect the U.S. market to get the most, as it’s the largest market for such extreme products.

When the BMW M4 CSL arrives, it will be the most extreme version of the M4 yet. Its 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 will be pumped up to make around 550-560 horsepower, while its curb weight will drop. So it should be bonkers quick. Additionally, it will be automatic and rear-wheel drive only, from what we’ve heard. According to our sources, BMW hasn’t completely ruled out a manual transmission but I think pigs will sooner fly.

If you’re not one of the lucky 1,000 BMW M4 CSL owners, you may be able to get one of the lesser BMW M4 CS models. The M4 CS won’t be as fast as the CSL, nor as hardcore on a track. However, it will be cheaper and likely less exclusive, while also still being better than the M4 Competition. We don’t know how many units the M4 CS will be limited to but we expect it to be higher than the M4 CSL’s.