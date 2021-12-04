When it arrives in 2023, the BMW XM luxury and sports SUV will not only be the most powerful production series BMW ever made (that crown now belongs to the M5 CS), but also the most expensive BMW. That spot currently belongs to the BMW M760Li, the last mohican when it comes to a V12 engine under the hood. The BMW M760i starts at $157,800 in the United States. Being a full-on M product and packed with the best luxury items currently available, the BMW XM is expected to come with an appropriate luxury price tag.

But what price point would make sense for the BMW XM? At the unveil of the BMW Concept XM, the folks from M and BMW of North America have refrained from commenting on the price point of the top BMW XM which is rumored to have the “Competition” badge slapped on its Moroney. They’ve also being mum about the additional XM models, even though insiders have already pointed out a couple other entry-level XM models with a six-cylinder plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

Joining The High-End Market Of Crossovers

Therefore, to put a price tag on the BMW XM, we have to look at the competition. Let’s start with the Lamborghini Urus. The first-ever Lambo crossover starts at $222,004 and delivers 641 hp and 626 lb-ft of torque from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. There are some similarities, design wise, between the XM and the Urus, so clearly those two will often be put head-to-head in comparisons.

The next potential competitor is the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, a 670 horsepower crossover. The German plug-in hybrid kicks off at $165,300, so it becomes a more natural competitor to the BMW XM. Moving up the price scale a bit and you will find an unlikely competitor: Bentley Bentayga Speed. Of course, the super luxurious Bentley starts at $245,000, but a pre-owned model, especially with less power than the Speed, can bring the price down to the $130,000 – $180,000 range.

For the sake of argument, let’s throw the Tesla Model X Plaid into this fight as well. Naturally, the top Model X is not as luxurious as the BMW XM, or the aforementioned models, but from a performance perspective, it certainly fits in. The Model X plaid starts at $119,990.

What Price Point Makes Sense?

Of course, we had to do some digging and what we found out was that a base BMW XM model (six-cylinder hybrid) could start in Europe somewhere in the 110,000 – 120,000 euro range. This figure has not been officially communicated by BMW and it could change before the market launch, so take this price point with a grain of salt. Certainly, it will make sense. The BMW X5 M Competition starts at 101,500 euros in Germany and with the XM being positioned as the ultimate and most luxurious M SUV, then the price tag should reflect that.

If we look at the rumored BMW XM Competition model, the numbers will change quite a bit. The rumored price point thrown around today is in the 170,000 to 180,000 euros range, but as always, a simple euro to dollars conversion will not give us the North American price. The U.S.-based BMW models are always priced according to the local competition and price points within the BMW family. Will that imply a simple swap of the euro to the dollar sign? It remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: The BMW XM will match its performance and luxury to a high-end price point.

So what do you think the price of the BMW XM should be in the United States and in Germany?