If there’s one constant in the BMW world, it’s that changes are happening all the time. Whether it’s a new color, trim level, engine, or an additional model, Bavaria never rests. But here’s something we weren’t necessarily expecting to hear: sources close to Munich have told us future models could get different wheel locking bolts. We’ve been told it’s not a change for the sake of change.

BMW aims to deter wheel thieves by equipping cars with a “specially shaped” locking bolt that only a dedicated, automaker-supplied tool can remove. Doing so would offer greater protection against wheel theft, at least until thieves replicate the tool and resume their wrongdoings.

It’s unclear which models will be the first to feature this. However, we do know that the next wave of products will arrive next year. The 3 Series (G50), i3 (NA0), and X5 (G65) are all due in 2026. BMW will also give the flagship 7 Series a mid-cycle facelift. Meanwhile, the second-gen iX3 debuts this September, but deliveries are unlikely to start until early next year.

The current wheel bolt locks are available from the BMW Original Accessories catalog and come as a four-piece set with a master key and a code card. You’ll want to keep the latter in a safe place, as reordering the master key requires that code. As shown in the tutorial video above, the existing items come in two sizes.

New locking bolts wouldn’t be the first wheel-related update we’ve talked about recently. The ultra-rare 3.0 CSL introduced center-lock wheels, a feature that would later become an optional upgrade for the M2, M3, and M4 through the M Performance Parts catalog. BMW sells the 19-inch front and 20-inch forged wheels in Jet Black at a steep price. Factor in the wheels, hubs, necessary tools, and installation costs, and you’re spending $20,000.

When the 3.0 CSL was introduced a few years ago with its flashy gold wheels, BMW stated that the 930 Nm of torque applied during the assembly process of the center locks was the highest of any production vehicle in the Group.