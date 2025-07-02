The BMW Drive Recorder has been around for about six years, having debuted on the 8 Series back in July 2019. It relies on the surround view cameras to capture footage of the car’s surroundings by generating a 360-degree video. We’re hearing that the time has almost come for the German luxury brand to elevate this technology by introducing a more advanced system.

According to a new report from a reliable member of the Bimmer Post forums, a new Security Assistant feature is planned. It’ll go beyond what the Drive Recorder offers by providing functionality similar to Tesla’s Sentry Mode. The new system will automatically record suspicious events, including break-in attempts, and send them to the car’s dedicated smartphone app. We’re also hearing that Security Assistant will be triggered in the event of an accident.

We expect the new tech to support longer videos than the BMW Drive Recorder, which is currently limited to 80 seconds, consisting of 40 seconds before and 40 seconds after activation. The actual duration depends on the vehicle, as some modes are capped at only 60 seconds. There are other limitations to the current setup, such as the ability to store only 10 recordings before the oldest one is automatically deleted. Additionally, the Drive Recorder doesn’t function when the vehicle is in reverse.

With Sentry Mode enabled on a Tesla, the car’s cameras and sensors remain powered and ready to record. Once it detects something unusual, it automatically starts recording. The footage can be saved to a USB drive if one is installed. Additionally, the headlights pulsate, the alarm is triggered, and the owner receives a warning via the phone app.

Circling back to BMW, Security Assistant could debut in models as early as next year. The same report alleges the first cars to offer this feature are the facelifted 7 Series and the electric i3. Both sedans are scheduled to be released in 2026, when we’ll also see the next-generation X5. The 5 Series LCI is due a year later and is also believed to incorporate the same tech.

It’s said to be an optional feature, but adding Security Assistant post-purchase may be possible. Since it’s software-based and relies on existing hardware, BMW might be tempted to put it behind a paywall. If so, it could be offered as a monthly or yearly subscription, or as a one-time fee for permanent activation. It’s not like it hasn’t been done before…

Source: Bimmer Post