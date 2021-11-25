The next generation BMW 7 Series will arrive next year and along with a series of high-tech upgrades, it will also deliver a brand new and, likely, controversial design. For instance, we know it will have split headlights up front, similar to the upcoming BMW XM and X7 Facelift. All these models have one thing in common: they belong to the BMW GKL (short for Grand Klasse in German) class. Therefore, they need to stand out on their own and also have a unified design approach.

Today’s rendering comes from our friends at Motor.es and aims to illustrate the design of the G70 BMW 7 Series based on recent spy photos. Of course, as always, the final design varies from the actual Photoshop images, but the overall proportions and major design cues are fairly accurate. The 7 Series rendered here is also the BMW i7, the first ever electric limousine from BMW. Down the sides of the car in this image, you can see the same sort of flush, open door handles, which the actually BMW i7 will almost certainly have. The BMW iX uses such handles and they make a lot of sense.

The kidney grille shows a unique design in this rendering. While it doesn’t seem to have grown in size, it does feature a bolder look with stronger edges and less slats. The front bumper is typical of an electric car, lacking the oversized air curtains and inlets, and instead aiming for a more aerodynamic design. Naturally, the boldest design change on this new 7 Series comes from the split headlights, a first for BMW, but certainly not a first for BMW Group. The current generation of Rolls-Royce cars have adopted the split headlights, which are now a design staple for the luxury brand.

New Engines and Drivetrains

The new 2023 BMW 7 Series will get a host of new engines. This isn’t necessarily news, as we first learned of the heavily hybridized setup the limousine was getting back in 2019. The rumored powertrain lineup features a new generation of straight six mills, mostly updated versions of the B58 and B57 units. The B58, 3-liter straight six petrol mill is also rumored to get a detuned version, to be used on the 735i (with 270 HP) and an upgraded one on the 740i (with 370 HP). That’s just the appetizer though, because the range will also get hybrid versions.

On this front we will likely see a BMW 745e that will have the same B58 engine under the hood but combined with electric motors, for a total output of 480 HP and a new, M Performance model, dubbed M750e. This one will also use a straight six mill but will have 565 HP and will be one of the most powerful versions you can buy.

The N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 will be retired, according to multiple sources. Its place in the line-up will be taken by a new S68 engine, that will still be a V8 and will be hybridized for usage on the XM model. On the BMW 750i, this engine will make around 535 HP and come with all-wheel drive as standard. Of course, that’s not all. As we previously reported, the electric revolution will take over the 7 Series range as well.

We’ll get several i7 models, with specs ranging from 480 HP to over 600 HP on the most powerful iteration of the 7 Series that will be available, the i7 M60. This will be a dual-motor setup, with all-wheel drive, and a huge, 105 kWh battery in the floor.

Needless to say, the G70 BMW 7 Series will be polarizing car and certainly one of the main BMW topics in 2022. The bold design language started by the new 4 Series and M3 and M4 models will continue with the 7 Series as well, but whether it will score points with the vocal BMW community, remains to be seen.

[Rendering provided by Motor.es]