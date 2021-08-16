When it goes on sale in 2022, the BMW X7 Facelift will feature one of the most extensive visual facelifts we’ve seen in recent memory. The refresh will certainly shock some BMW customers, especially since the current model has been selling extremely in many markets around the world.

But we believe this is a strategic move by the BMW design team to prepare us for the next generation of luxury vehicles which will be previewed by the upcoming BMW 7 Series. The changes start with a new interpretation of the iconic BMW headlights. In these new renderings we can see a split-headlight design that will drastically change the traditional headlight design that’s adorned all BMWs for decades.

The rendering show small daytime running lights in the upper half of the split and then the actual headlights and high beam will be in the lower half of the split, which will be larger. The grilles also look slightly different and potentially even a bit smaller. Either that or the larger headlights make the grilles seem more proportionate.

If the lower front fascia turns out similar to this rendering, then this X7 LCI will feature one of the most aggressive M Sport Packages on any BMW SUV. The air intakes and air curtains are larger and more sculpted than in the current X7 giving the seven seater SUV a very dynamic look.

There are no renderings of the rear-end at this moment, but we certainly expect some changes there as well. The taillights are likely to get slimmer while featuring new inner graphics. We also expect the diffuser to become more aggressive fitting perfectly with the new design theme.

No images have surfaced of the X7 facelift’s interior, but there’s a good chance BMW could include the two large LCD screens from the i4 and iX electric vehicles. If that turns out to be true, then BMW’s latest iDrive 8 will be included as well.

We expect BMW to unveil the X7 Facelift this Fall before production kicks off at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

[Renderings: GermanysFinest43]