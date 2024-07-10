The world’s largest luxury automaker continues to grow stronger as BMW has posted solid sales results for the first half of 2024. Through June, deliveries to customers rose by 2.3%, reaching 1,096,486 units. As expected, more affordable cars such as the X1 and 3 Series did the heavy lifting. However, the flagship 7 Series also did great as demand jumped by 22% compared to the first six months of 2023.

The second quarter of the year was excellent since shipments increased by 2.2% to 565,553 units over the April-June 2023 period. Interestingly, BMW wishes to point out there’s a “great deal of interest” for the new M5. However, that’s not relevant to the sales data since the G90 won’t hit the market until November. Around the same time, deliveries of the M5 Touring G99 are expected to start.

A closer look at regional sales figures shows BMW (including MINI) grew by 2.6% in Europe in the first half of the year, reaching 460,144 units. However, deliveries dropped in homeland Germany by 3.3% to 130,451 cars. The luxury brand was also down in Asia by 3.6% to 493,364 as well as in China by 4.2% to 375,947 vehicles. The Americas enjoyed a sales spike of 2.1% to 229,302 whereas the US alone grew by 1.5% to 187,979 cars.

BMW projects the latter half of 2024 could be even better thanks to the full availability of the 5 Series G60 range. That includes the new G61 5 Series Touring and its electric i5 Touring counterpart. Lest we forget there’s a next-gen 1 Series (F70) out and about, with deliveries starting in October. The equivalent 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) should come out before the end of the year as well.

The company’s lineup will grow in early 2025 when China will get a long-wheelbase derivative of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, likely called the “F78.” It’ll serve as a direct replacement for the somewhat obscure 1 Series Sedan F52, which has already been discontinued.

Source: BMW