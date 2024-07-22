When BMW unveiled the M760i The Final V12 in early 2022, it didn’t share any images of the super sedan. The special edition was never officially shown in press shots, but you can now see it here. One of the 12 cars that were built strictly for the US market has come up for sale. This all-black epilogue to the V12 engine is up for grabs at a dealer in Morristown, New Jersey.

As the special edition’s name suggests, The Final V12 marked the end of the road for BMWs with twelve-cylinder engines. The G70 7 Series tops out with the V8-powered 760i, which isn’t even offered in Europe due to emissions regulations. The M760i’s indirect successor is an M760e with a plug-in hybrid with half the number of cylinders. This black-on-black last hurrah sits on two-tone 20-inch Style 760M wheels with black calipers for the M Sport brakes. Alternatively, the calipers came in blue.

To make it look a bit more special than the regular V12 7 Series, BMW put special badges on the engine cover and the center console. These mark the end of the road for the venerable N74, albeit it’s still around in Rolls-Royce models. The Ghost, Cullinan, and Phantom still use it, but RR has pledged to go fully electric by around 2030.

While depreciation hits luxury cars the most, it might not be the case here given its special status in BMW’s history. The dealer isn’t publicly disclosing the asking price so you’ll have to ring them up to find out how much it costs. Details about mileage are also shrouded in mystery, but this M760i The Final V12 appears to be in mint condition.

Like the other 11 cars, it’s fully loaded. It gets everything from the adaptive laser headlights to the Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof. All vehicles were built with the Luxury Rear Seating Package, Driving Assistance Professional Package, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system. The original owners also got a custom-built desk trophy featuring the VIN, paint color, and leather color.

The original owner played it safe with the car’s specification since the special edition was offered in all Individual colors and interior trims available at the time. Perhaps this dark theme is fitting given the fact it signaled the V12’s death.

