A small crossover based on a front-wheel-drive platform is far from being BMW’s most exciting product, but suffice it to say, the company’s accountants certainly love the X1. The popular SAV will transition to its third generation next year, and in the meantime, prototypes are undergoing final testing to iron out all the kinks before the big debut.

A new video puts the spotlight on regular versions of the Mercedes GLA competitor before showing the amped-up derivative towards the end. In case you’ve missed the memo, the X1 will finally be getting the M Performance version the sleeker X2 has been offering for about three years. Unlike the coupe-styled version of the compact crossover, the X1 M35i will feature a quad exhaust system. We can already see it here, specifically at the 2:30 mark.

Don’t go into thinking it’s a fully fledged X1 M because BMW has vowed to refrain from using the most powerful letter in the world for a car underpinned by a FWD architecture. The M35i will join the likes of the mechanically related M135i, X2 M35i, and M235i Gran Coupe, so don’t get your hopes up too high for BMW to go after the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 or the Audi RS Q3.

Despite the full camo attire, we are getting the impression the next-generation X1 looks more mature and with a more imposing stance, likely partially due to a bump in size. Significant changes are happening inside where the dashboard will be completely redesigned to accommodate side-by-side screens to mimic the iX electric SUV and its iDrive 8 infotainment.

BMW has already electrified the current-gen X1 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it will take a step further with the revamped crossover by introducing a fully electric iX1. The zero-emissions model is expected to come at a later date, but no later than 2023 if our sources are correct. In addition, the lineup will likely include another long-wheelbase configuration for China where rear legroom remains a top priority among shoppers.

[Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube] [Top Image by @wilcoblok on Instagram]