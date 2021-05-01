June 2022 will bring the third generation BMW X1. The compact crossover is the best selling model in the BMW SUV lineup and for the first time in its history it will feature an all-electric model. Dubbed BMW iX1, the new crossover will replace the i3 hatchback as the entry-level electrified BMW.

According to sources, the new BMW iX1 will offer both single and dual motor configurations, inline with the upcoming BMW i4 lineup. And just like the i4 and iX, the naming convention will be quite conventional. Pun intended. The rumors are that BMW will use the iX1 20 and iX1 30 names to differentiate between the models.

One variant is expected to be equipped with a 38 kWh Li-Ion battery ensuring at least 200 km electric range (WLTP). The higher-end variant could use the 74 kWh from the iX3, which is set to deliver at least 400 km range (WLTP). No info on the peak output of the electric synchronous motor have surfaced yet, but two power levels are possible.

Of course, like every new BMW i to follow from now on, the iX1 will too be underpinned by the Gen5 of the BMW eDrive architecture. Compared to standard X1 versions, the iX1 is likely to exhibit a BMW i signature design with blue accents, Aerodynamic Wheels, the covered kidney grille and the specifically-styled front apron.

Inside, the cabin will be fully digitalized, with the two large screens making the most of the dashboard and a reduced number of physical buttons and controls. The new iDrive 8 infotainment interface will be part of the underlying digital technology.

