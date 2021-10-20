The BMW M135i xDrive hatchback gets a technical revision this month. And it all starts with retuned springs and dampers, precise tweaks to the chassis and an optimized soundtrack. The camber values for the front wheels of the BMW M135i xDrive have been increased to optimize absorption of lateral forces when powering through corners.

Next, a new hydromount has additionally been used to attach the front suspension wishbones, while the mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear axle have also been redesigned. At the same time, the spring and damping systems have undergone recalibration. The result is a significant improvement in roll behavior in corners.

The exhaust sound went through a tuning process also. BMW says that a sound composition specially created for this model, adding another facet to the rich acoustic experience inside the car.

New additions to the range of exterior colors for the BMW M135i xDrive include the M paint shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, as well as the Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Grey finishes. For the first time, the BMW Leipzig plant will also offer a BMW Individual paint program for the 1 Series family, including for the BMW M135i xDrive.