The upcoming BMW iX and BMW i4 will be marking a new era for the BMW infotainment system, which will reach its eighth iteration. Along with a new look and functionalities, the new operating system will also bring hardware changes, like a new screen setup. In the future, all BMW models will adopt it and it seems like the upcoming X1 will be among the first to get it, judging by the latest spy shots of the compact SUV.

Spotted out testing under heavy camo, this particular X1 (you can check the photos here) seems to be wearing a huge screen on top of the dashboard, a curved one to be more precise. This falls perfectly in line with the BMW iX and i4 which are both set to get this new setup once they arrive towards the end of the year.

Seen as a bit of a pariah when it was originally launched, the BMW X1 is now a best-seller for the Bavarian car maker, even though it rides on a front-wheel drive platform. Sales figures have confirmed its success and that’s why it will get the best and latest technologies available when it comes out. The new generation will also get a fully electric version, possibly called BMW iX1. Normal, internal combustion engine versions and plug-in alternatives are still in the books.

The upcoming BMW X1 will enter production in July next yea and will adopt a styling similar to other models in the range. As the spyshots tell us, the rear end will have a new set of taillights, featuring the L-shaped LED lights we’ve seen on other cars as well, while the front end has a noticeably bigger grille than on the outgoing model, with sleeker headlamps.

[Top Image: instagram.com/wilcoblok and render by TopElectricsuv]