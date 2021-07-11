BMW found a great opportunity in this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to reveal some exclusive models. One of them is the all-new BMW 2 Series Coupe which made its public debut at the famous venue. There were several models in display, including an M240i in Thundernight Metallic, a 220d in Portimao Blue and another M240i but this time in Brooklyn Grey.

In terms of color options, there’s only one new color for the exterior of the 2 Series — Thundernight Metallic, and it’s an absolutely excellent shade of purple. The rest are your typical BMW colors; Alpine White, Jet Black (non-M240i models only), Black Sapphire Metallic, Melbourne Red, Mineral White, Portimao Blue, and Brooklyn Gray.

The interior of the 2 Series Coupe can be customized with several ecologic and Vernasca leather upholstery options as follows:

Cloth Alcantara/Sensatec Black with blue contrast stitching (for M Sport/M240i models only)

Sensatec Canberrabeige

Sensatec Cognac

Sensatec Black

Vernasca Black

Vernasca Cognac

Vernasca Oyster

Vernasca Tacora Red

With respect to interior trims, gone are the wood choices, as we remain with a few metal and plastic options on the table:

Dark Graphite matt

Aluminium Mesheffect

High-gloss Black

M Aluminium Tetragon

The new 2 Series Coupe will be available in three trim lines as follows:

The standard equipment trim line

The M Sport variant

The high-end M240i xDrive Coupe model

The standard equipment trim line, or base line, is pretty much a toned-down variant of the M Sport, bearing some softened up details and an overall underscored elegance. The M Sport version is recognized by its front-placed, triangular side air vents and the M logos placed on the front wings.

With respect to the range-topping M240i variant, the model is distinguished thanks to its Cerium Gray accents in the kidney grille and front air inlets, as well as on the outer cap of the M exterior mirrors and the edges of the trapezoidal exhausts.

The range of wheel models is pretty diversified and starts with 17″ dimension, going all the way to 19″, many of which are borrowed from the bigger brother 4 Series Coupe.

All in all, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe offers plenty of individualization choice to suit almost every taste. Of course, we expect new paintwork (especially BMW Individual) to become available in the near future.