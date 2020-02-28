BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe showcased in sensational Melbourne Red metallic

While Melbourne Red is not available from the factory in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, that hasn’t stopped the folks at BMW Abu Dhabi Motors from using it on the car. The vehicle currently exhibited in their showroom combines the strong red tones with many dark accents. Those are primarily due to the M Performance package, which is only available for the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe.

The kidney grille, exterior mirrors, rear spoiler and tailpipes are designed in high-gloss black, as are the window frames and the horizontal trim between the taillights. Furthermore, the 18-inch 554 M light-alloy wheels are painted in dark orbit gray.

For the exterior of the four-door compact coupe, the result is an exciting look with lots of red and black, which definitely stands out from the crowd.

Even the interior of the BMW M235i Gran Coupe is quite special. There is Dakota leather upholstery in Magma Red color paired with a beautiful aluminum trim. Another eye-catcher are the optional M sports seats with integrated headrests, while the seat belts with M colors set a sporty accent at second glance.

With its 306 hp turbo four-cylinder, the BMW M235i Gran Coupé will remain the most powerful F44 Gran Coupe for the foreseeable future. For now, a stronger model to rival the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is definitely not planned.

In any case, the BMW M235i Gran Coupe does not lack power. The strongest four-cylinder engine built by BMW to date accelerates the 2 Series Gran Coupe from 0 to 100 in 4.9 seconds. Also, thanks to the M Performance Package, is even faster – 4.8 seconds.