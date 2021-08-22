2022 is shaping up to be an important year for BMW’s electrification efforts. Nearly a decade later after their first electric vehicle, BMW is ready to introduce several new models. Two of them are the BMW i4 Gran Coupe and the BMW iX electric crossover. The i4 will take over from the i3 as the entry-level BMW EV – until the iX1 launches – while the iX will offer a premium EV alternative in the competitive and ever growing SUV segment.

BMW USA has also opened the ordering bank for the 2022 BMW i4. A $1,500 fully refundable deposit is required and deliveries are expected to be by June 30, 2022. If you buy the car outright rather than leasing, then you may quality for a $7,500 federal rebate since BMW has not hit the 200,000 limit of electric vehicles sold in the United States.

So if you’re on the fence about your i4 color, this article might help. Courtesy of the BMW Group Brand Experience Center in Switzerland we bring you a new set of photos showing the top model BMW i4 M50 in the stunning Frozen Portimao Blue color. Several markets have opened up the online configurator for the new 2022 BMW i4. BMW USA, BMW UK and BMW Canada are just some of them, so you can head over to see some of the i4 configurations, packages and options.

In Canada, the BMW i4 will be offered with the following color options: Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Some of those colors are specific to a model line – i440 vs. M50 – or even distributed by “accents”.

Inside things are even more diversified. You can order from a wide range of leather and Sensatec options, like the Vernasca Tacora Red, Black, Mocha, Oyster and Cognac, or the Sensatec Canberra Beige and Black, and perforated Tacora Red. The interior trims are a combination of fine-wood trim or aluminum. The wheel choices are equally exciting with no less than nine options, ranging from 17 to 19 inch. You can either get your typical BMW wheel design or the more aero-oriented look.

As you can see in the photo gallery below, the Frozen Portimao Blue is arguably one of the best colors you can order, for any new BMW. So if you’re looking for your i4 to stand out even more, look no further!