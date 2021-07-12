Just the other week the upcoming BMW G60 5 Series was spotted out testing for the very first time. That’s why now we have a better idea of what to expect from its design. So it comes as no surprise that several renderings are starting to pop-up. A few weeks back, the guys from Auto Bild also published a rendering of how they imagine this upcoming 5 Series could turn out. It featured a massive front grille with a similar shape to what we’ve seen on the iX recently and a lot of hard edges all around.

However, the prototype we saw had none of those features. Instead, it seemed to carry a rather decent grille up front (albeit a bit bigger than the one we have on the current generation) and slim headlights to the sides. Our friends from Kolesa actually captured the essence of the car rather well, using the bare minimum of hints we could make out from under that heavy camouflage.

The rear end, for example, left nothing exposed and the rendering had to be sort of freestyled into existence. Sure, the proportions were noticeable and we could make out a small lip on the boot lid but that was about it. Of course, the details were taken into consideration for the end result. The flush door handles were also included.

For now, this is a decent effort but we’re still pretty far away from seeing the real deal on the roads. What we do know right now is that the upcoming G60 5 Series will have a heavily electrified range, with a lot of hybrid and purely electric choices for the customers, while also not leaving traditional engines off the table.

Our sources tell us that the G60 generation will have a near 50:50 split between hybrid and EV models, with the latter using familiar powertrains and electric motors to what we’re bound to get on the iX and i4. Power levels will vary from under 300 HP to roughly 340 and over 400 HP, with the most powerful choices going even over 500 HP. The battery packs will also be shared with the iX and i4 so we could see an electric 5 Series with 100+ kWh batteries under the floor.

On the hybrid front, we should see 2-liter and 3-liter straight six mills combined with a varying amount of electric motors. They might be shared with the upcoming 7 Series up to a point and, according to our sources, we should see pretty impressive power outputs, especially from the 3-liter hybrid versions. One of them will be replacing the V8 in the M550i for a new M Performance model and that means it will have over 500 HP in total.

[Image provided with rights by Kolesa.ru]