Believe it or not, the E36 BMW 3 Series is now officially a classic. Produced globally from 1990 to 1999 (and hitting North American shores in ’92), even the newest examples of this icon are now over 25 years old. Like most luxury cars, the E36 has worn many hats, beginning life as a status symbol before shapeshifting into an enthusiast bargain on the used market. But here we are in mid-2025, and things have changed. Finding a clean E36 is becoming a serious challenge. Even rough, high-mileage examples are becoming a dubious value at best. With prices climbing and good cars getting scarcer, is the E36 still worth your time (and money) in 2025? More importantly… should you actually buy one?

Pros: Dynamic, Stylish, Affordability

The BMW E36 3 Series has a lot of positives, which is likely part of the reason the car is starting to command premiums. Perhaps chief among them is the car’s natural athleticism. While even the quickest E36s (in America, anyway) must make do with just 240 horsepower, the E36 offers excellent steering feel and fairly precise steering. Limits are relatively low compared to modern cars, but even when things get hairy, E36s are perfectly manageable. It’s the same sort of a low-risk, high-reward driving experience that makes cars like the Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 and Mazda Miata so enjoyable behind the wheel. When I recently drove an E36, it instantly reminded me what BMW is all about: driving dynamics above all.

Although more subjective, style is another area where the E36 is a smashing success. Whether you like it or not, you have to admit, they don’t make ‘em like this anymore. Plus, there’s huge aftermarket support, so you can deck out your E36 with wings, M3 lookalike parts, spoilers, and whatever else you feel like. With hatchback, coupe, sedan, wagon, and convertible models, there’s a flavor for everyone. Another solid point for the E36 is overall affordability. While prices are climbing, they’re still staying somewhat grounded. The nicest E36 M3s — the top of the E36 food chain — still stay relatively affordable.

Cons: Value, Scarcity, Power, Tech

While E36s have stayed relatively approachable, prices have undeniably skyrocketed since even just five years ago. Clean examples with the hotter engines (M3 and 328i models specifically, but even 2.5-liter cars have felt it) will almost always set you back at least five figures, somewhere around double what you could’ve picked one up for pre-2020. When you further consider that most E36s will need something when it comes to maintenance and repairs on top of the purchase price, the per-dollar value is questionable. There are faster cars and there are more exotic cars that you can get for the money.

Your News See our full BMW E36 Buyer’s Guide

Part of that value is of course tied to the relative scarcity of good E36s. By now, many, many examples have been turned into drift/race cars, beat on, neglected, or some combination of the three. That means simply finding a good one can be a tall order. The E36 also falls short of what we would call “modern” when it comes to driver amenities. Although we think that’s a positive, you won’t find CarPlay or ventilated seats anywhere in the E36 lineup.

E36 Reliability in 2025

One big reason you might be waffling on whether or not to purchase an E36 in 2025 is overall reliability. I used to work for a car dealership and have seen quite a few E36 models in my day. Luckily, the BMW E36 3 Series is fairly reliable, as technology (like we mentioned) is at a minimum. Early E36 models are still OBD1, too, so if you’re after the least complexity possible, an early OBD1 car will be perfect. But even post-1995, E36s aren’t terribly hard to keep running.

Of course, in 2025, most E36s will need a little help. Whether it’s deferred maintenance, old tires, or worn -out suspension components, it’s important to budget appropriately when shopping. The E36 is a good fit for DIYers, too. There are almost endless resources online and the cars are straightforward to work on.

Verdict: Buy an E36 in 2025?

Particularly when equipped with a manual transmission, the BMW E36 3 Series offers a quintessential BMW driving experience. Arguably most importantly, it keeps costs pretty low while doing it. If you’re a fan of the car’s boxy look and don’t care about the perhaps underwhelming zero to 60 mph times in 2025, the E36 is a great fit. While it may be a tough value proposition, heavier and more complex E46 models have their own drawbacks that we think allow the E36 to shine in its own right. We say go for it! And thankfully, you can find plenty of them for sale on Bring-a-Trailer.