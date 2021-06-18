The BMW X3 M proved its worth in a lot of situations ever since it came out. One of the first things people did with it was drag race it as this was the first time BMW offered a proper X3 with the M badge on it. And the popular SUV didn’t disappoint. The X3 M, especially in Competition guise, managed to beat most of its rivals on the drag strip. But could we include the Jeep Trackhawk in this category?

Not really. The Trackhawk is more of a rival for the bigger brother of the X3 M, the X5 M. However, the video below shows the two going side by side on a drag strip and things are unfolding rather interestingly. The Trackhawk is one of the most powerful production SUVs in the world, right alongside the Dodge Durango Hellcat. It uses a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine capable of putting down 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque, going to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

This one though is not standard. According to the video below, it was tuned by its owner to make 929 horsepower and 834 lb-ft (1,130 Nm) of torque. That’s a lot of power, no matter what kind of car you’re driving and it shows. The Trackhawk recorded runs that nearly dropped it into the 9s on the 1/4 mile. And that’s a full-size SUV, mind you.

On the other side of the drag strip we have the BMW X3 M. It started as a Competition model but also got some upgrades. According to the video, at the time of recording, the car was running on E30 fuel and had catless downpipe installed, most likely alongside an ECU tune, of course. We’re not told just how much power it makes now but the numbers recorded on the drag strip are very impressive nonetheless, the BMW being consistently in the 10s and that’s pretty darn fast.