This week is a pretty big one for BMW. No less than five new models have been unveiled, seven if you’re really into numbers. Those would be the new BMW X3 M and X4 M models, another two for the Competition versions, the refreshed X3 and X4 non-M versions and the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Right now though, we’re going to check out the most powerful versions in this list, the X3 M and X4 M Competition cars.

While it will be pretty easy to spot the differences in terms of design, just by looking at the new models, there are some changes done under the sheet metal too. And they might be even more important than the design. The refreshed BMW X3 M and X4 M cars in Competition clothes now come with a revised engine under the hood, the exact same S58 3-liter straight six unit found in the current M3 and M4 Competition models.

That means they too get the forged crankshaft, a new cooling system and additional oil and transmission coolers. Furthermore, the oil supply system is new, geared towards dynamic racetrack operation. The engine’s weight-optimized oil pan has two separate chambers and an integrated suction channel.

An additional suction stage enables the map-controlled oil pump to deliver lubricant from the smaller oil sump, which serves as a volume buffer. In this way, a reliable oil supply is guaranteed at all times, even during extreme longitudinal and lateral acceleration.

The torque therefore went up a bit in the X3 M and X4 M Competition models, from 600 Nm to 650 Nm. Coupled with other changes done to the cars in key areas, the new versions will now be able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) faster, in 3.8 seconds. The top speed remains capped at 250 km/h (155 mph) but you can raise the threshold to 285 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Pack.