The guys from Dahler decided to stop waiting for BMW to create a proper X7 M model and they did one themselves. The Swiss tuner just unveiled their latest project, based on some similar bits we’ve seen on the X5 not long ago. Their BMW X7 version now has 630 HP and 830 Nm of torque, figures good enough to put even the almighty ALPINA XB7 in its place.

Furthermore, Dahler dressed up their X7 in a matte grey finish, with black chrome bits all around. Additionally, they also added a set of their trademark wheels to the setup, as well as a lowered suspension, making it look really menacing. The gigantic 23-inch ultra-light FORGED wheels were matched in design with a stainless-steel performance exhaust system with flap-controlled outlets.

The tech side of things wasn’t left out either. As we already mentioned, this BMW X7 has 630 HP and 830 Nm of torque, a significant 100 HP and 80 Nm upgrade compared to the stock figures of the M50i model this car was based on.

However, Dahler is not stopping here. The Swiss tuner also said that an even more powerful upgrade is in the works. No matter how much power you decide to get, you’ll have to install one of their aftermarket exhaust systems that looks and sounds great overall, to help with the extra fumes from the engine bay. There’s no mention as to how much faster the car is now but we reckon it’s pretty impressive on the road nonetheless.