The performance of our cars today is at previously unimaginable levels. Furthermore, the performance/buck ratio has gone through the roof. Today, a BMW 4 Series model will do 0-60 in 4.3 seconds, a time reserved before for supercars. The BMW M440i might have an odd face but its performance is nothing to scoff at. Sure, we can complain about a number of things, from the grilles to the fact that’s pretty heavy for a car this size, but then again, the performance is there. BMW did not disappoint from this point of view. And the video below basically proves it in a matter of seconds. Why so short? Because that’s what it takes for the car to reach 200 km/h (124 mph).

Under the hood of the M440i you’ll find the brilliant B58 3-liter straight six engine good for 374 HP and 500 Nm of torque. Those are the ‘claimed’ figures but I’m pretty confident there’s more power being delivered to all four corners of the car via the xDrive all-wheel dive system. According to BMW, that means the car should do 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, but what about doubling that speed?

For clarification, this video shows how fast the M440i is. Looking at how the numbers pile on the speedometer, the car didn’t even break a sweat reaching a speed that would probably get you locked up in a lot of states. Of course, such speeds and acceleration figures are pointless in many countries but they’re still nice to have for bragging rights.