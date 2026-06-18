BMW M head of development Alexander Karajlovic explains the reasoning behind the decision to give the electric M3 artificial gear changes through the paddles behind the steering wheel.

Article Summary When the BMW M3 ZA0 arrives next year, it's going to have a simulated gearbox, echoing the M Concept Neue Klasse.

BMW M claims that changing gears will help the driver get a better sense of the vehicle's speed when going through a corner.

BMW wants to take best parts of a conventional gearbox while avoiding its drawbacks.

When the M Concept Neue Klasse broke cover at Le Mans over the weekend, just about everyone focused on the styling, and rightfully so. BMW didn’t share any new technical specifications, aside from reiterating that the electric sports sedan has four motors. There was, however, an interesting detail many people missed, which we covered in a separate article: shift paddles.

In an EV, paddles behind the steering wheel are usually used to adjust the level of regenerative braking. In the electric M3 concept, they serve a different purpose, allowing the driver to cycle through simulated gear changes. While I did my best to explain the reasoning behind this decision and why it makes sense, we’ll defer to BMW M’s new Head of Development to elaborate on the thinking behind it.

Speaking with UK magazine Piston Heads, Alexander Karajlovic went as far as to say that simulated gear changes are “essential” in a performance EV. Why? We’ve included the full quote below:

“On the track, with gears, you know how quick you are going into each corner. Simulated ratios will help this be maintained in the electric car. I won’t say we’re fully copying a gearbox [characteristics] as then we’d copy the negatives. We need to find the good things and then use those to enhance the driving experience.”

Interestingly, BMW won’t replicate Hyundai’s N e-Shift feature found in the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N, where torque delivery is artificially limited depending on the simulated gear. Instead, the electric M3 will deliver the “same torque throughout.” That approach won’t hinder performance, which makes sense when you’re on a track and want to extract everything the car is capable of delivering.

It’s Not Just Hyundai And BMW. Porsche And Mercedes Are Also Introducing Simulated Gearboxes

Hyundai paved the way, and now luxury brands are following suit with simulated gear shifts. This very week, Porsche rolled out an optional E-Shift feature across all versions of the 2027 Taycan. Earlier this year, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe broke cover with virtual gears that mimic the eight-speed automatic found in the company’s combustion-engine vehicles.

Faux gear changes are a smaller “issue” than the internet would have you believe. Automakers won’t force drivers to use simulated gears, making the debate largely irrelevant. A bigger concern is the gradual demise of manual gearboxes in gasoline-powered cars, but BMW M has pledged to keep the three-pedal setup alive for as long as possible. That said, the new M3 G84, expected as early as 2028, could be automatic-only.