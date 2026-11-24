Article Summary Brooklyn Grey and Lime Rock Gray both have American racetrack roots, but the first BMW to wear the Lime Rock name was painted Fire Orange.

Sunlight brings out the gold in BMW Individual’s Dravit Grey and a rosy glint in Polarized Grey, which debuted on the Neue Klasse iX3.

Sophisto Gray started as a shimmering graphite finish for the 7 Series in 2008 and later gave its name to a 200-car run of the BMW i8.

Somewhere out there is a BMW buyer who ordered a sensible dark gray M3 and had to explain to their spouse why it looked gold in the driveway. We’re on the buyer’s side here. Half the fun of a good BMW gray is finding out what else is hiding in the paint. The other half is finding the right car for it. These are the best grays we could find in BMW’s catalog. Oh, and if you’re wondering where your favorite is, we recommend checking out our top BMW silver paints—there’s a difference.

Brooklyn Grey Metallic

Brooklyn Grey sounds about right for a color that resembles freshly poured concrete. The New York connection runs a little deeper, though. As we wrote when the shade was new, the name comes from the Brooklyn Street Circuit, home to Formula E’s New York City E-Prix. That puts Brooklyn in the same family as Laguna Seca Blue and Imola Red, albeit by way of electric race cars. BMW introduced it on the G80 M3 and G82 M4, and by 2022 there was even a matte interpretation, Frozen Brooklyn Grey, for the M4 CSL. We’d take the original. That little bit of shine is worth keeping. Brooklyn Grey also deserves inclusion as it’s a bit of a historical/cultural marker. Around the time BG materialized, several automakers debuted very similar shades. The result? A color that immediately captures the zeitgeist of the 2020s.

Polarized Grey Metallic

Polarized Grey is the newcomer here. BMW unveiled it in 2025 as one of two paint colors exclusive to the Neue Klasse iX3 at launch. The other was Ocean Wave Blue, the shade BMW chose for the launch photos. You can understand the decision. Blue photographs beautifully, and the most interesting thing about Polarized Grey is particularly difficult to capture in a picture. There’s a rosy glint buried in the dark gray that becomes visible in direct light. BMW has played with warm grays before, notably with Bernina Grey Amber Effect, but how often do you catch a hint of pink in one? That alone earns Polarized a spot.

Dravit Grey Metallic

BMW Individual has a soft spot for gemstones. Tanzanite Blue and Aventurine Red are familiar examples, and an early 8 Series brochure makes the connection particularly easy to spot for our third-place pick. BMW actually spelled it “Dravite Grey” in the paint chart. Dravite is a variety of tourmaline that can have a rich, honey-brown color. BMW illustrated that well: in the same paint chart, Dravite appears nearly brown. We got a good look at BMW’s interpretation in June 2018, when an early 8 Series Coupe appeared in the finish. Golden particles in the paint explain how a charcoal gray can turn bronze in the sun. Regardless of the words we put here, though, Dravit really needs to be seen in-person and up-close to be truly appreciated.

Sophisto Gray Metallic

Sophisto Gray owes its existence to the 7 Series. In 2008, BMW developed four new colors specifically for its flagship sedan. Mineral White and Milano Beige accounted for two. The other pair, Imperial Blue and Sophisto Grey, carried the wonderfully literal designation “Brilliant Effect.” An early 7 Series brochure filed Sophisto under Xirallic, the effect pigment behind that fine shimmer. The result is a deep graphite with just enough sparkle to make you lean in for a second look. More than a decade later, BMW borrowed the color’s name for the 200-car i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition. Quite a career for a gray that once shared a debut with beige. Since then, the color has appeared sparingly, and usually for only a model year or two at a time. Case in point: the iX pictured.

Lime Rock Gray Metallic

The tricky part about tracing Lime Rock Gray back to its roots is that BMW used the Lime Rock name twice. First came the 2013 M3 Lime Rock Park Edition, a 200-car tribute to the road course in Lakeville, Connecticut. Every one of them was Fire Orange. The gray showed up in 2017, when BMW announced Lime Rock Gray Metallic and San Marino Blue Metallic as a pair of exclusive factory colors for the M4 CS. The M3 CS picked it up later that year.

Of the two American circuits represented here, Brooklyn gave us the paler gray. Lime Rock has more blue to it, particularly under an overcast sky, and the metallic finish gives it the sheen of polished steel when the sun comes through. That’s what puts it first for us. We love the gold in Dravit and the pink in Polarized, but Lime Rock manages to be just as recognizable while staying gray. It’s close to Audi’s Nardo Gray, but more immediately impressive thanks to its metallic notes. The fact that BMW took two tries to give its Connecticut namesake a gray to call its own only makes us like it more.