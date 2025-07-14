Meet the new BMW i4 M60, same as the old i4 M50, except it isn’t. The M division’s best-selling car for three years in a row made an appearance at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend. Visually, it’s nearly indistinguishable from its M50 predecessor, save for the M60 badge at the rear. But beneath the striking Fire Red paint hides more electric muscle.

This first outing for the i4 M60 since its late May debut serves as a reminder of its extra power. BMW has turned up the dual-motor setup to 593 horsepower, or 56 hp more than before. Torque remains unchanged at 795 Nm (586 lb-ft). The previous M50 was already quick, but its replacement shaves two-tenths of a second off the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint, bringing it down to 3.7 seconds. That’s mighty impressive for a non-M car. The top speed remains electronically limited to 140 mph (225 km/h).

Still, those who have recently purchased a facelifted i4 M50 may feel justifiably frustrated by the arrival of the M60. Why? Because BMW’s Life Cycle Impulse for the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe didn’t touch the M Performance model’s hardware. Only 12 months have passed between the start of M50 production and its M60 successor taking over on the assembly line.

If you’ve been holding out for the i4 M60, now’s the time to act. We first reported on BMW potentially upgrading its popular performance EV back in December 2024. Now, it’s officially here, packing the same electric punch as the i5 M60. The show car at Goodwood featured the 19-inch 859 M wheels, although you can size them up or down. As always, wheel size and design affect range, so choose wisely.

How much life is left in the 4 Series Gran Coupe and its electric sibling, the i4? BMW reportedly plans to continue production until June 2028, which leaves approximately two and a half years before the order books close. With the arrival of an electric 3 Series Sedan next year, the i4’s long-term future remains uncertain, if it has one at all.