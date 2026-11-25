The iX will "eventually be phased out" Down Under, with BMW arguing that it overlaps with the iX5.

Article Summary The iX won't be retired immediately, but BMW Australia is preparing to unplug the polarizing SUV.

The iX5 will be an indirect successor, with an iX7 coming next year.

The iX will remain in production through 2027, possibly until mid-2028, meaning it will co-exist with the iX5 for a while.

BMW is preparing to retire its flagship electric SUV in Australia, but the iX won’t disappear without a replacement. The upcoming electric X5 will take its place, bringing considerably more range, faster charging, and a familiar nameplate to the company’s EV lineup. The decision makes sense when you consider the two SUVs’ positioning. BMW Australia head of product Brendan Michel confirmed that the iX and iX5 are too similar in size and market positioning to coexist.

“The iX will eventually be phased out,” Michel told CarExpert at the Australian launch of the new X5 (G65). He added that BMW would announce the exact timeline at a later date. The iX5 will arrive in Australia around mid-2027, joining gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid versions of the fifth-generation X5. That will give customers more ways than ever to buy the Spartanburg-made luxobarge.

The iX’s retirement in Australia doesn’t necessarily mean BMW is pulling the plug on the model globally. The decision announced by the Australian division concerns its local lineup, and other markets may follow different timelines. Still, the writing is on the wall for the unconventional electric SUV, especially since it’s already gone from the United States.

BMW Will Replace The iX With The iX5 And iX7

The iX helped BMW establish itself in the premium EV segment. Still, the next-generation X5 makes a much stronger case for electrification by combining more conventional styling with vastly superior battery technology. If you don’t consider the iX5 a direct replacement, the iX7 should fill that role when it debuts in 2027 as the first all-electric X7.

Hopefully, BMW’s engineers will find a way to retain the X7’s three-row seating despite installing what will certainly be a massive battery. We can’t imagine it being any smaller than the iX5’s 144-kWh pack, already the largest ever fitted to an electric BMW.

BMW iX Production Could Still Continue For A While

In the meantime, the iX isn’t going away just yet. Despite BMW’s decision to stop offering the electric SUV in the United States and eventually pull it from Australia’s lineup, production will continue through 2027. That means the iX will coexist with the new iX5 for at least another year.

There have also been reports that production at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany could continue until mid-2028, although the company hasn’t confirmed that date. Either way, the iX still has some time left before Munich pulls the plug entirely. Between the iX5 and the forthcoming iX7, it’s safe to say a second-generation iX isn’t in the cards.

Source: CarExpert