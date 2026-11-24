Article Summary BMW's highlights list covers 11 of the 24 functions, and BMW hasn't said which of the other 13 reach Operating System 8.5.

Charging upgrades, including predicted charger occupancy and a fault-report prompt, reach models including the 3 Series, X3, 7 Series and iX.

BMW says 16 million cars in 88 countries can now receive over-the-air updates, and an install takes about 20 minutes.

In the US, BMW’s Highway & Commuting Assistant will soon stop at red lights and set off again on green. The change is part of Software Update 11/2026.3, which starts rolling out in December 2026 with 24 new and enhanced functions, though only nine of them reach cars running BMW Operating System 8.5 and 9.

Five of the 24 are new and 19 are improvements to existing functions. They cover driver assistance, navigation, charging, infotainment and comfort. The other 15 go to cars with BMW Operating System X (iDrive X), the software BMW has been putting in its new models since the end of 2025. As usual, what a given car gets depends on its market, model and equipment.

Operating System X Cars In The US Will Stop At Red Lights

The Highway & Commuting Assistant now brakes to a stop at red lights and pulls away again when the light turns green, which takes it off the highway and into city traffic. It works on all cars with Operating System X that have the assistant fitted. Stopping for red lights is what turns a highway system into a commuting system, which explains the name. In Germany, the Motorway Assistant can now be used on more roads with physically separated carriageways.

Every Operating System X car also gets BMW Maps with driver assistance. It puts route guidance, the car’s surroundings and the status of the assistance systems into one 3D view on the Central Display.

Which Functions Reach Operating System 8.5 And 9 Cars?

BMW’s highlights cover 11 of the 24 functions. These are the ones that reach cars beyond Operating System X:

Google Maps Places data in BMW Maps adds ratings, photos, opening hours, addresses and contact details to manual point-of-interest searches, in all cars with Operating System 9 and X.

Amazon Prime Video brings films, series, live sport and live TV to the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, X3 and all Operating System X cars. Access is through BMW Digital Premium or the WiFi Hotspot.

The same models let drivers turn off automatic unlocking and the Welcome Light within 500 meters (about 1,640 feet) of saved places such as home or work, which is handy if your car greets you every time you walk past it.

Predicted occupancy for public chargers, based on historical data, comes to the 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, X3, X6, iX3, i3 and 7 Series.

If no charging session starts after you navigate to a charger, the car asks you to report the problem. That prompt also reaches the 3 Series and iX.

If you drive a 3 Series, X6, 7 Series or iX, the charging functions are the only highlights that name your car, and BMW hasn’t said which of the other 13 functions reach iDrive 8.5. Nine functions is still a fair return for cars that don’t run BMW’s newest software, and it’s what buying near the end of a software generation looks like: the updates keep coming, just fewer of them.

The release doesn’t mention Operating System 7 or 8. BMW of North America says some Operating System 8 models can be moved to 8.5 for free over the air, or at a dealer, where a charge may apply, so owners of those cars should check whether theirs qualifies before December.

AI Avatars, A Driving Score And Bigger Panoramic Vision Widgets

Operating System X cars get the rest of the highlights. Panoramic Vision gets clearer view selection and larger widgets that can be moved around, all controllable from the Central Display or the steering wheel. A new AI avatar function builds a personalized avatar from a photo taken by the interior camera and shows it in Panoramic Vision. We’ll reserve judgment on that one until we’ve seen ours.

The iX3 gets the MyMoment Drive Challenge, which scores acceleration, braking and steering and files the results under My Trips in the My BMW App. The AI voice assistant now copes with more natural phrasing and several requests at once, and it is expanding to Operating System X cars in France and Spain.

How To Install The Update And See What Changed

BMW says 16 million cars in 88 countries can now receive these updates, up from more than nine million in October 2024, and it sends out two to three a year. Owners are notified through the My BMW App and the car’s Central Display when one is ready, and installation takes about 20 minutes. In the latest-generation cars, owners can also start the update from the My BMW App or let it install automatically.

After the update, My Highlights, in the car and in the My BMW App, shows the most important new functions. It has kept a summary of completed updates since 2023, which makes it the quickest way to check which of the 24 functions your car actually got.