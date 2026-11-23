BMW cut the hands-free option to $1,750, so 2027 iX3, X5, 7 Series, and i7 models built before Nov. 1, 2026 get six years instead of four.

Article Summary Cars built from Nov. 1, 2026 still get four years, now for $1,750 instead of $2,500, and renewal after that costs $450 a year.

The extension arrives through an automatic update in Q1 2027, but only if the owner has an active BMW ID linked to the car in the My BMW app.

Over six years, an early buyer pays $2,500 in total. A later buyer who renews twice pays $2,650.

BMW will add two years of hands-free highway driving, at no charge, to early examples of the 2027 iX3, X5, 7 Series, and i7. Cars equipped with the Highway & Commuting Assistant (option code 5BB) and built before November 1, 2026, will have their included subscription extended from four to six years, which BMW values at $900. The extension covers cars that owners have already bought, cars still on order, and unsold cars on dealer lots, as long as they were built before the cutoff. BMW plans to apply it through an automatic batch update in the first quarter of 2027, pending final technical confirmation. The Highway & Commuting Assistant allows hands-free driving at up to 85 mph on approved highways while the driver keeps watching the road, and the driver can confirm a suggested lane change by glancing at the mirror.

Why BMW Is Giving Early Buyers Two Extra Years

The extension follows a price cut. When the iX3 and the new X5 arrived in the US, the Highway & Commuting Assistant came in the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package with four years of service included. Cars built from November 1 onward get the same four years for $1,750, which left early buyers paying $750 more for an identical term. BMW’s fix is to make that term longer.

The $900 figure comes from BMW’s renewal price of $450 a year, and the math holds up over six years. A car built in November costs $1,750 up front plus $900 to renew for years five and six, or $2,650 in total, while an early car is now covered for the same six years at $2,500, which leaves the early buyer $150 ahead. The extra value only exists if the owner would have renewed, though. Someone who trades the car in after four years, or who wouldn’t have paid $450 a year to keep the feature, gets less out of the extension than BMW’s $900 figure suggests.

Which BMW Models And Owners Qualify For The Extension?

The extension applies to 2027 model year iX3, X5, 7 Series, and i7 models with option 5BB, and what counts is the production date, not when the car was sold or delivered. A 2027 X5 built in October 2026 qualifies even if it’s still sitting on a dealer lot and doesn’t find a buyer until spring. A car built on November 1 or later keeps the standard four years at the lower $1,750 price, with the $450 annual renewal after that.

What Owners Need To Do Before The Q1 2027 Update

Owners have one thing to do: for the two extra years to take effect with the batch update, they need an active BMW ID in the My BMW app that’s linked to the eligible vehicle. Anyone who never set up the app, or who set it up without adding the car, should do that before the update runs. BMW hasn’t said what happens to eligible cars that aren’t linked by then. Once the update is processed, the new expiration date will appear in the owner’s ConnectedDrive account, which is where to confirm the change went through. If the date hasn’t moved after the update, that’s a question for BMW customer service.

Six Years Still Falls Short Of What BMW Used To Include

The fix is fair to early buyers, but it doesn’t undo the bigger change that came with BMW’s newest models. Highway Assistant on 2026 models such as the 5 Series, the i5, and the previous-generation X5 comes with eight years of service included, and BMW of North America describes it as provided for the first eight years after the first new vehicle sale. The 2027 models cut that to four years and put a $450 annual fee on keeping the feature afterward.

So early buyers of the new models end up with six years, still two short of what a 2026 5 Series owner gets with the older system. Buyers of cars built from November get four years for less money up front and an annual bill after that.