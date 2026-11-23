Article Summary Every gas-powered G50 3 Series in the US gets a fixed panoramic glass roof, while the M340i keeps a power moonroof that opens.

BMW quotes 3.9 seconds to 60 mph for the M350 against 4.1 seconds for the M340i xDrive, and Drift Moment arrives by over-the-air update in 2027.

The M340i keeps the iDrive rotary controller and physical steering wheel buttons, while the M350 drops the controller and switches to haptic buttons.

BMW ended G20 3 Series production in October, so the 2026 BMW M340i xDrive on your dealer’s lot is the last of its line, and its replacement costs only $250 more. The 2027 BMW M350 xDrive starts at $65,900 before destination, against $65,650 for the M340i xDrive, and adds 51 hp, a standard adaptive chassis and roughly 300 lb. We’d buy the M350, because no M Performance 3 Series has driven this close to an M3. The M340i is the one we’d miss, since it feels more analog and wears one of BMW’s best designs of the last 10 to 15 years.

The G50 M350 goes on sale in the US in the first quarter of 2027. Until then, a new six-cylinder 3 Series below the M3 means an M340i from inventory. Both use the B58 3.0-liter inline-six with mild-hybrid assistance, an eight-speed automatic and an M Sport differential.

BMW M350 xDrive vs. M340i xDrive: Key Specs Compared

2026 M340i xDrive (G20) 2027 M350 xDrive (G50) Price (before destination) $65,650 $65,900 Output 386 hp / 398 lb-ft 437 hp / 428 lb-ft 0-60 mph (BMW) 4.1 seconds 3.9 seconds Weight (DIN) About 1,725 kg (3,800 lb) 1,860 kg (4,101 lb) Suspension Adaptive M Suspension $550 option Adaptive M Suspension standard Roof (US) Power moonroof that opens Fixed panoramic glass only Infotainment iDrive 8.5, rotary controller Operating System X, no rotary controller Trunk 17.0 cu ft 15.9 cu ft Availability Dealer inventory now US sales from Q1 2027

How Much More Does The M350 Cost Than The M340i?

Barely anything. With destination ($1,175 for 2026, $1,350 for 2027), the gap is $425: $66,825 against $67,250. The M350 also includes Adaptive M Suspension and Harman Kardon audio, which cost extra on the M340i, though US buyers pay extra for its M Sport seats. The real gap favors the M340i. BMW has backed it with subsidized financing through 2026, and with production over, dealers need to clear what’s left.

The M350 Is Quicker, And Roughly 300 lb Heavier

BMW lists the M350 at 1,860 kg (4,101 lb) DIN, about 135 kg (roughly 300 lb) more than the M340i xDrive. Its engineers blamed the mild-hybrid hardware, a body reinforced for new crash rules, the standard glass roof and brake particulate regulations. The extra power more than covers it, though. A bigger turbo setup and the hybrid motor give the M350 437 hp and 428 lb-ft, and BMW quotes 3.9 seconds to 60 mph against 4.1 for the M340i xDrive. On our drive, the added mass never showed up in normal driving.

Adaptive M Suspension with revised kinematics comes standard, along with a front strut brace, a rear V-brace and optional 20-inch staggered sport tires. In our first drive of the M350, M Sport Plus made it feel like a junior M3, with little body roll and a rear end the M Sport differential let slip just slightly. In Personal mode it handled speed bumps and potholes better than the M340i. Drift Moment, a rear-drive mode with DSC off, arrives by over-the-air update in 2027.

It’s still not an M3. A base G80 M3 costs about $13,000 more and keeps rear-wheel drive and the manual. But the G80 ends production in February, and the G84 is about two years out. So until then, the M350 will be the top choice in the 3 Series family, especially since there is no more M340d (M350d) offered in Europe.

Why The M340i Still Feels Like The More Analog Car

The M350’s steering is slightly less direct than the M340i’s, and the older car carries about 300 lb less. As we put it in the M350 review, “if you want a twitchier, more nervous car, the M340i is the better choice.” In his M340i review, Sean Kealey found that a bit of body roll helps the G20 tell you where its limits are.

The cabin is closer to the old way of doing things too. The M340i keeps the iDrive rotary controller, a volume knob and physical steering wheel buttons. The M350 switches to haptic buttons and drops the controller and every physical climate control. The M340i is also the last new six-cylinder 3 Series below the M3 that you can buy with rear-wheel drive, from $63,650.

Can You Still Get A 3 Series Sunroof That Opens?

Not in the new one. The US M340i comes standard with a power moonroof that opens. Every gas-powered G50 3 Series gets a fixed panoramic glass roof, and BMW of North America lists no alternative: no sliding section and no steel roof. The glass frees enough headroom for a 6’7″ rear passenger, but it adds weight at the highest point of the car.

Why The G20 M340i Is The Better-Looking Sedan

The G20 M340i, especially after its 2022 refresh, is one of the best-looking BMWs in a decade or more. It has two kidneys in a single frame, twin headlights and L-shaped taillights, and you can spot it as a 3 Series from across a parking lot. The G50 drops all of those cues for the i3’s face and a horizontal grille. Its four round tailpipes are a nice touch, but in a parking lot we’d still rather look at the M340i.

M350 xDrive vs. M340i xDrive Pros And Cons

M350 pros:

437 hp and a 3.9-second 0-60 mph time

Adaptive chassis standard, and a better ride

Drift Moment coming in 2027

Only $250 more than the M340i

M350 cons:

About 300 lb heavier

Fixed glass roof that doesn’t open

No rotary controller or physical climate controls

Not on sale in the US until early 2027

M340i pros:

On dealer lots now, with incentives

Quicker steering, lighter, more analog

Power moonroof and a bigger trunk

The better design

M340i cons:

51 hp and 30 lb-ft down

Adaptive M Suspension costs extra

Rougher ride over broken pavement

Older iDrive 8.5 software

Which One Should You Buy While M340i Stock Lasts?

The M350. For $250 more, it’s quicker, better equipped, rides better and gets closer to an M3 than any M Performance 3 Series before it. Buy the M340i if you’d rather have quicker steering, a rotary controller, a roof that opens or simply the better-looking car, but don’t pay sticker. Once the last ones are gone, a G20 M340i becomes a used-car decision.