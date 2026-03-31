Article Summary The 99th ALPINA B8 GT to roll off the assembly line at the BMW plant in Dingolfing marked the end of the run for the B8.

BMW 8 Series production ends in April.

ALPINA is now a standalone luxury brand within the BMW Group.

We’ve been talking at great length about what lies ahead for ALPINA now that it’s a BMW Group brand. But before the Maybach-rivaling models arrive, it’s worth saying a proper goodbye to a model from the old guard. Never-before-seen footage from the Dingolfing plant in Germany shows the final B8 GT.

The last hurrah for the ALPINA-badged 8 Series, the B8 GT was a special edition limited to 99 cars. The final vehicle quietly rolled off the assembly line last year, and Andreas Bovensiepen was there to witness the moment. The stately grand coupe had been in production since 2021 before the curtain fell on the B8.

BMW itself is about to say goodbye to the 8 Series. Most markets have already lost the posh model, with production for the United States ending in April. As previously reported, BMW has no plans to launch a third-generation model in the foreseeable future. Consequently, a follow-up to the B8 isn’t on the agenda. We believe a new model would perfectly fit ALPINA’s status as a luxury brand above BMW, but it’s not happening.

ALPINA has yet to say goodbye to all its models launched before BMW took over. Revealed weeks ago, the XB7 Manufaktur is the swan song for ALPINA’s take on the original X7. The high-end SUV made in Spartanburg will switch to a second generation in 2027 as a BMW model. Later on, a more expensive derivative with ALPINA badging will follow.

In the meantime, the upcoming 7 Series facelift is likely to serve as the foundation for the first ALPINA product since the BMW Group brought the rights to the brand in early 2022. We believe the models will feature greater differentiation, as reports indicate BMW has assigned them new codenames. For example, ALPINA’s 7 Series will be the G72 instead of the G70. Additionally, the fancier X7 is internally known as the G69 rather than the G67.

But before all of this happens, a moment of silence for the B8 Gran Coupe. It’s one of the final chapters of the original ALPINA story, and it’s heartwarming to see Andreas Bovensiepen close that chapter. The son of the late Burkard Bovensiepen recalls that BMW and ALPINA had been working together in Dingolfing since the days of the 5 Series E12 back in the 1970s.

We have faith that BMW will do the ALPINA name right and honor its legacy with new models that live up to the reputation built in Buchloe over the last 60 years. Early signs have been encouraging, as signature traits such as the 20-spoke wheels and side pinstripes continue under BMW ownership. There’s also a subtle evolution of the elliptical four-pipe exhaust tips and even a discreet revision of the iconic badge, which still depicts the throttle body and crankshaft.