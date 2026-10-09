The NA7 BMW iX4 M60 xDrive pairs 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) with up to 777 km (483 miles) of WLTP range, more than the iX3 M60 manages.

Article Summary The iX4 M60 keeps the 108.7-kWh battery from the iX4 50 xDrive, and its sleeker roof gives it 23 km more WLTP range than the iX3 M60.

It adds an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential, adaptive M suspension, and optional M Yellow Lights inspired by BMW’s Le Mans racer.

BMW hasn’t priced the M60 yet, but the US iX4 50 xDrive starts at $66,200 before destination, and the M60 follows later in 2027.

The 2027 BMW iX4 M60 xDrive made its show debut at AUTO ATHINA 2026 this week. The Bavarians pulled the covers off the 603-hp (450 kW) coupe-SUV on its stand in matte BMW Individual Frozen Pure Red, making Athens the first place the public has seen it in the metal.

For now, the M60 tops the iX4 range. Its two motors make 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) and get it from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, a full second quicker than the iX4 50 xDrive, on the way to a 240 km/h (149 mph) top speed. The F98 X4 M Competition, the last full M version of BMW’s coupe-SUV, made 503 hp, so its electric successor beats it by 100 hp without wearing a full M badge.

BMW Skipped Paris And Gave Athens The iX4 Instead

BMW confirmed in January that it would attend the Paris Motor Show alongside MINI, then pulled out, which is how Athens ended up with the reveal. AUTO ATHINA runs from October 3 to 11 at the Metropolitan Expo, with BMW in Hall 3, Stand C1. The iX4 shares the stand with an iX5 60 xDrive in Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue, the new i3 50 xDrive, and the facelifted 7 Series.

World premieres rarely land in Greece, and BMW brought the version of the iX4 most likely to stop foot traffic. The car also fills the gap left by the G02 X4, which ended production in 2025 without a gas-powered successor.

Frozen Pure Red And Yellow Lights Set The M60 Apart

Frozen Pure Red is one of the new iX4 colors and the shade BMW chose for the M60’s official photos, and it’s a stunning choice. Below the beltline, the iX4 is essentially an iX3. It matches its sibling in length, wheelbase, and width, and shares its bumpers and side skirts. The difference is the roof, which slopes down to a small spoiler on the decklid instead of the roof-edge spoiler the old X4 used. Every iX4 comes with the M Sport package as standard.

The M60 adds optional M Yellow Lights with three light elements that echo the stripes of the M logo, and the Iconic Glow illuminated grille is on the options list too.

More Power, Only Slightly Less Range Than The iX4 50

The M60 pairs a new synchronous motor at the rear axle with the same asynchronous front motor used in the lesser iX4s. It keeps the 108.7-kWh (net) battery from the iX4 50 xDrive, and BMW quotes up to 777 km (483 miles) of WLTP range on efficiency-focused tires. That’s only 51 km less than the iX4 50 despite 140 hp more, and 23 km more than the iX3 M60, so the sleeker roofline pays off in range as well as looks.

BMW also fits an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential, adaptive M suspension with its own spring and damper tuning, retuned variable-ratio steering, and M Sport brakes. Wheels are 21 inches as standard, with 22s and factory sport tires optional. Inside, the M60 can be ordered with M Sport seats that add massage and illuminated logos, alongside the Panoramic iDrive setup with its 17.9-inch central touchscreen.

How Much Will The iX4 M60 Cost, And When Does It Arrive?

BMW hasn’t priced the M60 yet. The iX4 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive launch in March 2027, starting at €70,900 and €75,900 in Germany. In the US, the iX4 50 xDrive starts at $66,200 before destination, with the M60 following later in 2027. Every iX4 will be built in Debrecen, Hungary, on the same line as the iX3.

The M60 also isn’t the last word on the iX4: a full X4 M electric is expected to borrow the quad-motor hardware from the electric M3. The one number BMW still hasn’t published is cargo space, and on a car whose roofline is the entire sales pitch, that’s the figure we’d want before signing anything.