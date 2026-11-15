The unusual roadster has spent most of its life in Germany and the United States, with a former BMW executive among its previous owners.

Article Summary Finished in Top Red, it's one of just 3,102 cars delivered in this body color.

Recent maintenance includes a new timing belt, water pump, spark plugs, and Bilstein suspension dampers.

Cosmetic flaws include cracked plastic on the left front fender and rocker panel, plus tears in the soft top.

Finding a 1-of-8,000 BMW Z1 for sale is unusual enough, but this particular example has a few extra selling points. It has covered just over 44,000 kilometers (28,000 miles) and comes finished in Top Red over Dark Gray Nubuck leather. Even better, it’s being auctioned on Bring a Trailer without a reserve.

That means the highest bidder will take it home, regardless of the final price. At the time of writing, bidding has already climbed to $54,500, with 19 bids placed and the auction scheduled to end tomorrow, November 16.

Made in 1991, the roadster’s last production year, this Z1 reportedly remained with its original owner in Germany until 2011. It was then acquired and imported to the United States by Kurt Sposta, a former BMW executive involved in selecting the site and overseeing construction of the company’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. That’s particularly interesting given that the facility would later become home to Z3 production.

Recent Maintenance Keeps This Z1 Ready To Drive

The current owner purchased the car in 2024, and approximately 7,000 kilometers (4,400 miles) have been added since then. This Z1 is one of 3,102 cars that left the factory in Top Red and comes with a manually retractable black soft top. Naturally, the vertically sliding doors remain the biggest conversation starter.

The car hasn’t simply been sitting in a collection. The current owner invested in several maintenance items in 2024, including a replacement timing belt, water pump, rocker shaft plugs, spark plugs, and hood strut. The oil filter housing was also resealed. More recently, the roadster received replacement Bilstein suspension dampers at all four corners in November 2025.

The brake fluid was flushed in July 2026, and the engine oil was changed that same month. The transmission and differential were serviced in 2024, while the clutch hydraulic fluid was also flushed this summer.

This Z1 Has Some Cosmetic Flaws, But Nothing Major

It’s not perfect, though, with some cosmetic shortcomings worth mentioning. The listing points out cracks in the plastic left front fender and left rocker panel, along with tears in the soft top behind the side windows. There’s also visible wear on the dashboard and the top of the instrument binnacle.

On the plus side, the seller includes service records, a BMW Certificate, a car cover, and a first-aid kit. A clean Carfax report shows no accidents or other reported damage since its initial update in September 2016.

One important caveat for American buyers: although the car has a clean Montana title, it’s currently located in California and hasn’t been inspected by the California Bureau of Automotive Repair or passed a California smog test.

With its relatively low mileage, distinctive specification, documented maintenance, and connection to BMW’s history in Spartanburg, this 1991 Z1 makes for an intriguing auction. It’s not flawless, but finding another one with this provenance won’t necessarily be easy.

Source: Bring A Trailer