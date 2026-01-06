The most compact BMW M model available doesn’t see any material changes for the latest model year. That said, it does get more expensive. But that’s hardly surprising: the sports coupe is an always-shrinking sector of the market, it seems, and the M2 is one of (if not the single) best options out there. Anyway, the 2026 BMW M2 stays true to form. An excellent powertrain, mostly agreeable aesthetics, and overall excellent packaging make the 2026 BMW M2 an easy thumbs-up.

2026 BMW M2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Last year, the M2 got a 20-horsepower bump to 473 horsepower. Cars equipped with an automatic transmission make more torque, at 443 pound-feet, but you probably won’t care if you’re opting for the manual. Both transmissions have their virtues; the manual is much more novel but the automatic is objectively the better choice for performance. BMW says zero to 60 mph takes just 4.1 seconds. As with any M car, specifying the $2,500 M Driver’s Package is a good call. Performance remains unchanged year-over-year. Bigger news is the eventual M2 xDrive, but it won’t be a 2026 model year. The 2026 BMW M2 CS is also worth mentioning, although its sky-high price and limited production will make it much less readily attainable. You can check out our M2 CS review for the details.

2026 BMW M2 Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA says the 2026 BMW M2 achieves identical fuel economy to last year’s model. Those figures are 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, for a combined 19 mpg. A 13.7-gallon fuel tank means you can expect around 300 miles of range per fill-up. You’ll probably see lower than that if engaging in some “spirited driving,” as it were.

Interior and Cargo Space

Last year BMW updated the 2025 BMW M2 with some small interior option changes, but nothing changes for 2026. Inside you’ll find the same flat-bottom steering wheel that became standard last year. Other than that, it’s essentially business as usual in here. Leather is standard and black is the only color available; although the cool M-colored highlight stands out as a recommendation since it’s a neat, M2-exclusive scheme. The $4,500 carbon bucket seats are a love ‘em or hate ‘em affair. We recommend sitting in them before ordering, at least. The M2’s trunk space measures 13.8 cubic feet and retains the regular 2 Series’ 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

2026 BMW M2 Technology and Connectivity

Core infotainment functions are all present, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated navigation, and natural voice control. A head-up display is available as part of the Live Cockpit Pro package for $1,100, making it the priciest standalone option outside of carbon fiber upgrades. Remote Engine Start, priced at $300, also stands out as a worthwhile add-on. No changes here mean the 2026 BMW M2 uses the same iDrive 8.5 interface from last year. We consider the $650 Lighting Package a mandatory inclusion.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

BMW introduces no additional driver-assistance technology for the latest M2, and that restraint feels entirely appropriate. The car’s mission favors engagement over excess, and a pared-back approach suits the kind of enthusiastic driving the M2 is built to deliver. That said, core systems such as Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning remain standard, ensuring the car is perfectly manageable as a daily driver. The $200 Parking Assistant remains an easy recommendation for urban use. Meanwhile, Active Cruise Control can be added for $500, which is a decent value.

2026 BMW M2 Pricing

Like the rest of the 2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe lineup, the M2 sees a fairly significant price bump. A car that cost $65,500 last year now costs $68,200, marking an increase of $2,700. An increase in destination and handling fees ($1,175 to $1,350) means you’re paying a further $175 on top, too. So, depending on taxes, you could be out $3,000 more to buy the same car from last model year. Not ideal, but far from a deal breaker. The M2 is really just that good — and the playing field that sparse.

2026 BMW M2: Our Take

In case it wasn’t clear, we’re big fans of the BMW M2 here at BMWBLOG. Its compact footprint and otherwise similar dynamic prowess relative to the bigger M3 and M4 make it a truly fun car to drive in almost any scenario — and increasingly uncommon trait these days. The car’s high limits may make it a bit less engaging than previous entrants wearing M2 and M3 badges. But overall, the 2026 BMW M2 is a safe bet if you’re in the market for a sports coupe.