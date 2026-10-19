A new video reveals how to deploy the front splitter and adjust the rear wing on the M2’s M Performance Track Kit.

Article Summary The BMW M2’s M Performance Track Kit features an extendable front splitter and an adjustable rear wing.

The video also reveals how simple it easy to attach the front canards, adding another aerodynamic upgrade to the M2’s track-focused setup.

The M Performance Track Kit is exclusive to the rear-wheel-drive M2.

BMW has dropped an informative video highlighting the M2’s M Performance Track Kit. It covers everything from manually deploying the front splitter to repositioning the rear wing and attaching the front canards. It’s a hands-on look at the hardware that turns M’s compact sports coupe into an even more focused track-day weapon.

The carbon-fiber front splitter is one of the kit’s standout features. Unlike a fixed aerodynamic add-on, you can manually deploy it when it’s time to hit the circuit. It works with the front diffuser as a single unit to increase downforce, while an additional scoop beneath the front engine oil cooler helps improve heat dissipation during hard driving. The splitter is intended for track use only, as it isn’t road-legal when extended.

Another part of the demonstration focuses on fitting the front canards, also known as aero flicks. These small aerodynamic elements work alongside the wheel-arch diffusers to increase downforce on the front axle. Together, they improve steering response and grip through fast corners. Each canard attaches with two screws, but a BMW dealer must first install the required mounting points.

The Rear Wing Is Lifted From BMW M Motorsport’s Race Cars

The video also shows how to adjust the rear wing. Inspired by the M4 GT4 EVO and GT3 EVO, the swan-neck design can move back up to 50 millimeters. Owners can also adjust its angle of attack. These changes let drivers tweak the aerodynamic balance between the front and rear axles for different circuits. The wing even incorporates a brake light, a somewhat unusual touch for such an aggressive piece of hardware.

The M Performance Track Kit does more than give the M2 a more aggressive appearance. BMW has developed a complete package that combines aerodynamic upgrades with a specially tuned, adjustable suspension system.

The threaded suspension features four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping, adjustable support bearings, and ride-height adjustment of up to 20 millimeters. It also uses a motorsport-derived Through Rod Damping System (TRDS), which BMW describes as the first special motorsport damper system of its kind to receive road approval.

Better Aero, But Only For The Rear-Wheel Drive M2

BMW expects the kit to generate about 200 kilograms (124 pounds) of additional downforce across both axles at 124 mph (200 km/h), though the company says it will release exact figures after further wind-tunnel testing. BMW developed the aerodynamic components in its wind tunnel, with chassis development test engineer and driver Jörg Weidinger overseeing the final fine-tuning.

The result is a more configurable M2 designed for drivers who want to get serious about track days without giving up the ability to drive home afterward. The kit is approved for road use in Germany under a parts type approval, but owners should check local regulations before assuming the same applies in their country.

BMW says the M Performance Track Kit will be available in early 2027. It will be sold only as a complete package, rather than allowing customers to order individual components separately. Replacement parts for existing kits will still be available. For now, the goodies are exclusive to the rear-wheel-drive M2.

Video: BMW / YouTube