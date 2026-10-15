Article Summary BMW USA has released an ’80s-inspired commercial for the manual M3 CS, complete with a retro aesthetic and a nearly extinct 4:3 aspect ratio.

The ad taps into nostalgia for an era some of us never even experienced, recalling the charm of classic TV commercials.

The Handschalter could be the last of the manual M3 breed. The next-generation G84 is expected in 2028 and may ditch the stick shift.

BMW is taking a trip down memory lane with a new commercial for the M3 CS Handschalter. The limited-run sports sedan gets a retro treatment in a video that channels the look and feel of 1980s TV ads, giving the modern M3 a distinctly old-school vibe.

The best part is how the commercial makes us feel nostalgic for a time some of us never even lived through. With its unmistakably retro vibe, the ad takes us back to an era of classic TV commercials, when automakers marketed their cars with a very different kind of charm. It’s a clever way to promote a modern sports sedan by tapping into BMW M’s golden age, even for those of us who didn’t experience it firsthand.

You could also argue that it’s a fitting approach for a car that celebrates a traditional driving experience. The M3 CS Handschalter combines rear-wheel drive with a six-speed manual gearbox, bringing a third pedal to a special edition created for enthusiasts who still prefer to row their own gears.

What’s Old Is New Again In Marketing

Presented in the nearly extinct 4:3 format, the commercial further taps into BMW’s heritage by promoting a car that feels like a throwback in more ways than one. While the current G80-generation M3 packs plenty of modern tech, the Handschalter puts driver involvement front and center.

Limited to the United States and Canada, the M3 CS Handschalter is more than just a G80 with a clutch pedal and a stick, though. M’s engineers have made meaningful changes, including extensive weight-saving measures through a carbon-fiber diet, forged wheels, and a titanium muffler. BMW says the car sheds nearly 75 pounds compared with a standard M3 with optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

BMW is also leaning into nostalgia with the available paint finishes. Buyers can choose from modern colors or reach into the company’s back catalog for Imola Red and Techno Violet, two heritage shades that suit the commercial’s retro aesthetic. The car is exclusive to North America, where dealers had already snapped up all build slots by August.

The Handschalter May Be The Final M3 With A Stick

The Handschalter special edition isn’t just a swan song for the G80; it may also be the three-pedal M3’s last hurrah. Codenamed G84, the next-generation combustion-powered sports sedan is due in 2028 and may come exclusively with an automatic transmission. With rumors pointing to a mild-hybrid version of the S58 engine and M boss Frank van Meel telling us that a 48-volt setup makes it harder to keep the manual alive, it’s easy to connect the dots.

Still, BMW isn’t giving up on the manual just yet, so there’s a glimmer of hope. Even if the M3 loses its stick shift for good, the manual gearbox will live on a little longer in the M2 and M4. The coupes are expected to remain in production through much of 2029. As for the current M3, time is running out, with G80 production set to end next summer.