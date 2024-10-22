The first generation of the BMW X5, the E53, never got an X5 M variant. Which is a little surprising when you consider that AMG built the ML55 SUV back in 1999. The two would’ve been perfect rivals. Maybe BMW M wasn’t quite ready to cross that bridge. Anyway, despite the lack of a full-blown M variant, BMW still got pretty close. It wasn’t available for the model’s launch, but in 2001 BMW introduced the X5 4.6is. Twenty-three years later, BMW Group Classic lets us feast our eyes on an incredibly well-preserved example. All so we can, in turn, give you a better look.

You’ve Got Red On You

First things first, BMW Group Classic’s X5 4.6is is reddest 4.6is I have ever seen. The Imola Red paint looks great, and matches the interior, which is, well, acceptable. But then things get wild. The dashboard trim is also painted red, as is the center console. Incredibly, this was a factory option – as was the red on the top of the gearshift knob. I can’t actually determine that the steering wheel lower trim section (also red) is factory, so please, tell us in the comments if you have a X5 4.6is that came like that from the factory. Either way, it’s a ton of red and underscores the truck’s aggressive feel.

A Fantastic Engine

So, what’s a 4.6is? Well, most importantly, the X5 4.6is gets a V8 engine stuffed under the hood – setting the precedent for later X5 M models. The X5 4.6is sports an M62 engine developing around 340 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. Originally, BMW considered using the S62 engine under the hood of the E39 M5, but they couldn’t find an automatic transmission that could handle the power. Allegedly. Either way, the M62 is not slouch and still accelerates the 5,000-pound SUV from zero to 60 mph in around 6.5 seconds.

Of course, the top-trim X5 needed to look the part, too. That’s why BMW added on unique front and rear bumpers to make the truck stand out a little bit more. Further additions included flared fenders, bigger 20-inch wheels, and larger brakes with model-specific pads. Less apparent changes included a retuned transmission with a different torque converter.

While the X5 4.6is would eventually be a bit overshadowed by the 4.8is that followed, thanks in part to its higher redline and added forward gear in the transmission, the X5 4.6is has the unique distinction of being the first quickest BMW SUV. BMW Group Classic’s Imola/Imola example is a great reminder of where the X5 M came from.

[Photos: BMW Classic]