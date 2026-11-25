Article Summary Kelley Blue Book says a 2024 M3 lost 13% of its value in two years, and the $107,100 M3 CS Handschalter manual sold out almost immediately.

BMW still hasn't released the electric M3's weight, its 0-60 mph time or its US price.

According to our sources, the next gas M3, the G84, enters production in July 2028 with an updated S58 inline-six, xDrive and an automatic only.

The 2027 G80 BMW M3 is the last gas-only M3 you can order, and it still comes with a six-speed manual from $79,300 before destination, but US production ends in late summer 2027. The electric M3 that BMW is expected to reveal at CES in January makes about 838 hp from four motors, and BMW M’s sales chief says it will cost about the same. That timing puts M3 shoppers in an unusual position. The reveal should land months before the G80’s order books close, so you’ll likely see the electric car’s final specs before you have to commit to a gas one. You probably won’t get to drive it first: BMW M has talked about try-before-you-buy events for the electric M3, but it hasn’t said when they start in the US. We drove electric M3 prototypes on track at BMW’s Miramas proving ground this month. Here’s what each car gets you, plus the third option most shoppers forget: the next gas M3, due in 2028.

What The Last Gas G80 M3 Gets You, Starting At $79,300

The 2027 model year is the G80’s last in the US, and the lineup carries over with three versions, all powered by the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six:

M3: 473 hp, six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive, $79,300

M3 Competition: 503 hp, eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive, $83,500

M3 Competition xDrive: 523 hp, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, $88,600

All three prices are before the $1,350 destination charge. BMW quotes 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds for the manual car and 3.4 seconds for the Competition xDrive, and Car and Driver has run the xDrive car to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. What you’re really buying, though, is the last M3 with a clutch pedal. Our sources say the next gas M3 (G84) will not offer a manual. The $107,100 M3 CS Handschalter is the North America-only send-off with a six-speed and rear-wheel drive. That leaves the regular manual M3 as the realistic way to get the final stick-shift M3, ending a line that ran through the E30, E36, E46, E9x and F80.

The G80 is also a known quantity. The S58 has been in BMW M cars since the F97 X3 M in 2019, and the G80 has been on sale since 2021, so its downsides are familiar: the rear-drive Competition returns 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway, and the front end still divides people. We reported in June that US production was extended from February to late summer 2027. BMW hasn’t published an order cutoff, so if you want a manual M3 built to your spec, ask your dealer for that date now.

What The Electric M3 Gets You That No Gas M3 Ever Had

The electric M3 has one motor at each wheel, two per axle, for about 838 hp (625 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft), according to BMW’s preliminary figures. That’s 315 hp more than the Competition xDrive and more than any M3 before it. The rear axle alone is rated at 751 hp (560 kW). BMW estimates about 300 miles of EPA range from an M-specific battery of about 100 kWh. It charges at up to 420 kW on a DC fast charger, which BMW says adds about 217 miles (350 km) in 10 minutes. The front axle disconnects in Comfort mode and stays connected in Sport and Sport Plus, so the car can run as a rear-drive M3 or an all-wheel-drive one.

BMW M also spent a lot of effort making it feel like an M3 rather than a fast EV. M eDrive divides the power into six stages that you work through with shift paddles, with shift lights and a limiter, even though there are no gears. The motors can recover up to 540 kW under braking, and the friction brakes only add force beyond that. BMW still won’t say what the car weighs, and it hasn’t published a 0-60 mph time, but we believe it will be in the mid-2 seconds. Weight is the number that will tell us how it feels on a back road, and we’ll be looking for it at the reveal.

How Much Will The Electric M3 Cost Compared With The G80?

BMW hasn’t announced US pricing, yet it hinted to journalists at the Miramas drive that the electric car won’t stray far from the price of today’s M3 Competition xDrive in some markets. If the US follows the same pattern, a starting price close to the $88,600 Competition xDrive is a reasonable guess, with options pushing it toward six figures. That’s our estimate, not BMW’s. There’s no federal incentive to close any gap. The $7,500 federal EV tax credit, including the version that let leasing companies pass the savings on, ended on Sept. 30, 2025. Running costs are where the electric car should claw some money back, as long as you can charge at home rather than paying fast-charger rates.

Which M3 Will Hold Its Value Better Over Time?

This is where the G80 has the clearer advantage. Kelley Blue Book says a 2024 M3 has lost 13% of its value in two years, which puts it in the top 10% of 2024 sedans for holding value. We’d expect manual cars to do even better from here, because there won’t be another manual M3 after this one, and the sold-out CS Handschalter shows how many buyers want one. The electric M3 is a much bigger unknown. Performance EVs have depreciated hard in their first years, and BMW’s own are no exception: we’ve covered used i4 M50s selling for Camry money. The electric M3 is BMW M’s first full electric car, so there’s no resale history to go on at all. If that worries you, leasing it moves the depreciation risk to the lender.

What If You Skip Both And Wait For The G84 Gas M3?

BMW has confirmed that a new gas M3, the G84, will be sold alongside the electric car. Our sources say production starts in July 2028, which means close to a year with no new combustion M3 being built for the US after the G80 ends.

The G84 keeps the inline-six. Spy photos show a longer hood than the electric car’s to fit an updated S58, which is reportedly being reworked with BMW’s M Ignite technology to meet Euro 7 emissions rules. “It won’t be hybrid,” van Meel said in June, ruling out a plug-in setup, though a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is still rumored. Our sources expect around 525 hp at launch, with xDrive and an automatic only.

So the G84 is the M3 for buyers who want the engine and the new Neue Klasse look and don’t mind waiting until 2028. It won’t bring the manual back. If three pedals count for more than four doors, the G82 M4 and G87 M2 are expected to stay in production longer than the G80, though BMW hasn’t confirmed end dates for either.

Should You Buy The G80 Now Or Wait For The Electric M3?

Buy the G80 if you want a manual, the sound of the S58, or a car you can drive across the country without planning charging stops. Order one rather than waiting for leftover stock, because once production ends, the manual cars on dealer lots are all that’s left, and we don’t expect them to get cheaper.

Wait for the electric M3 if you can charge at home, you take your car to track days, or you simply want the quickest M3 BMW has built. Based on our drive, it’s a real M3 and not an EV wearing M badges, though we’ll reserve a final verdict until we drive one on real roads and BMW tells us what it weighs. We still think most of its buyers will come from EVs rather than from gas M3s.

The January reveal works in your favor either way. It should settle the specs, and possibly the price, while the G80 is still on order sheets. Just don’t let the wait for the reveal carry you past the G80’s order cutoff if you want a manual.