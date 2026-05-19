Article Summary The last of the M3 G80 breed is coming to Canada, but in only 40 units.

2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter production for the Canadian market starts in July.

Deliveries begin this fall, and BMW has no intentions of selling the manual M3 CS outside North America.

The M3 CS Handschalter is a bittersweet special edition from BMW M. Bitter because it marks the beginning of the end for the G80 generation. At the same time, it’s only coming to North America. Sweet because it stays true to the traditional formula: a rear-wheel-drive sports sedan with a manual gearbox. A variety of weight-saving measures also make it the lightest sixth-generation M3.

BMW is building the manual M3 CS “in very limited numbers.” While the exact production figure remains unknown, we do know Canada is getting only 40 cars. Pricing starts at $132,500 CAD before any options are added. Featured here, the Imola Red II paint costs extra, as does another Individual finish: Techno Violet Metallic. Isle of Man Green Metallic and Black Sapphire Metallic are the only no-cost options.

Much like the U.S.-spec M3 CS Handschalter, the Canadian version can be optionally equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes. Only with the upgraded setup does the car shed the full 34 kilograms (75 pounds) compared to the base M3. Every car will ride on these forged Style 927M wheels, finished in either black or gold bronze.

M3 G84 Coming In 2028

The final member of the G80 lineage enters production in July for both the U.S. and Canada. Early adopters will take delivery this fall. In the meantime, the public debut is expected to take place on Saturday, May 23, at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

It remains unclear whether BMW intends to give the M3 G80 a sendoff in Europe and other markets outside North America. With rumors suggesting the G84 will arrive in 2028 exclusively with an automatic transmission, we can all agree the three-pedal formula deserves a proper swan song worldwide.

Looking ahead, there will likely be a gap of more than a year between the G80 and G84. However, BMW won’t be without an M3 in its lineup for long, considering the electric ZA0 is scheduled to debut in 2027. It’s said to share the same name as the inline-six model, contrary to reports claiming it would be called the iM3 or something similar.

BMW M’s Future Looks Bright: Inline-Six, V8, And Electric

The ZA0 will open the floodgates for high-performance electric M models, but ICE loyalists shouldn’t worry. In addition to another inline-six M3, we’ve previously reported on a next-generation X5 with a V8 engine. Meanwhile, an M Performance 7 Series with eight cylinders is due next year, possibly as the M760.

Both the inline-six and V8 have been updated to comply with Euro 7 regulations, meaning M Performance and full-fat M models powered by combustion engines still have a future at BMW M.