The long-wheelbase BMW i3 electric sedan covered 754 miles on a single charge in China, beating its estimated CLTC rating by more than 130 miles.

Article Summary The electric sedan averaged just 8.8 kWh/100 km (7.1 miles per kWh) during the endurance test.

Its 113.4-kWh battery pack is rated for an estimated 621 miles (1,000 kilometers), making the test result nearly 20% higher.

BMW hasn’t disclosed the i3’s average speed, but the impressive distance likely required prioritizing efficiency over outright pace.

BMW’s Neue Klasse technology is making another impressive long-distance run look easy. Following an endurance test in which the new iX3 covered more than 1,000 kilometers without recharging, the electric SUV now has company. The China-specific i3 50L sedan has traveled even farther, covering 1,213 kilometers (754 miles) on a single charge.

The stretched electric sedan completed the endurance challenge with just 1% battery capacity remaining. It also averaged an exceptionally low energy consumption of 8.8 kWh per 100 kilometers, or roughly 7.1 miles per kWh. To put that range in perspective, the 113.4-kWh battery pack is rated for an estimated 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) in the CLTC test cycle, meaning the sedan exceeded that figure by almost 20%.

That’s an impressive result, even for an efficiency-focused electric vehicle such as the new-generation i3. The test included a combination of highway, national-road, and urban driving rather than focusing on just one type of road. While everyone would rightfully assume the run was all about hypermiling, BMW describes it as “real-world driving conditions for ultimate range validation.”

BMW’s EVs Are Breaking The 1,000-Kilometer Barrier

The latest achievement follows BMW’s endurance test of the long-wheelbase iX3 50L in China. As we reported in August, the electric SUV covered 1,030.2 kilometers (640 miles) between the company’s production facility in Shenyang and its research and development center in Beijing. It arrived with 5% battery capacity remaining.

The i3 50L has now gone considerably farther, exceeding the iX3’s distance by approximately 183 kilometers (114 miles). However, the two results aren’t directly comparable without accounting for their different routes and testing conditions. The sedan’s lower, more aerodynamic body should automatically give it an advantage over the taller SUV, which may help explain why it traveled farther on a single charge.

Of course, a manufacturer-backed endurance run shouldn’t be mistaken for a promise that every owner will achieve the same numbers. Driving speed, weather, traffic, elevation changes, and other variables all affect an EV’s real-world range. China’s CLTC certification cycle is also more lenient than Europe’s WLTP procedure and, especially, the EPA’s testing in the United States.

BMW hasn’t revealed the i3’s average speed or how much of the journey was spent on highways versus city streets. My guess? The sedan wasn’t exactly rushing to the finish line.

The BMW i3 Can Go The Extra Mile If Driven Right

Still, covering more than 1,200 kilometers without plugging in is a remarkable demonstration of what BMW’s bespoke Neue Klasse electric platform can achieve under the right conditions. The iX3 has already shown that the Neue Klasse SUV can break the 1,000-kilometer barrier in a carefully planned run. Now, the sleeker i3 sedan has raised the bar even further.

You could argue these endurance tests are overkill when official range figures are already impressively high, but they’re still interesting to watch. After all, most owners won’t drive their EVs until the battery is practically empty just to see how far they can go. Nevertheless, it’s fascinating to see how much farther a car can travel on a single charge when efficiency takes priority over getting anywhere quickly.