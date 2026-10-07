The NA0 BMW i3 50 xDrive makes its Greek premiere with 463 hp and up to 912 km of WLTP range, next to the iX5 and 7 Series LCI.

Article Summary The i3 50 xDrive makes 463 hp (345 kW), charges at up to 400 kW, and is rated at up to 912 km (567 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

The Greek First Edition costs €75,293, while the US i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before destination.

BMW has one more premiere planned at AUTO ATHINA for October 8, and the iX4 is our best guess.

The NA0-generation BMW i3 50 xDrive is making its Greek premiere at AUTO ATHINA 2026, sharing BMW’s stand with the iX5, the facelifted 7 Series, and the new iX4 due October 8. The i3 at the show is painted in Space Silver and that’s the interesting part since the car was mostly shown it in Alpine White and Le Castellet Blue. In the US, Space Silver is one of the $650 metallic paints listed in the 2027 i3 pricing guide. Don’t mix it up with Frozen Space Silver, the matte option, which costs $2,350.

The car has the M Sport Package and 20-inch 1065 M cross-spoke wheels, whose silver-and-black finish picks up the two-tone theme of the body.

What Powers The i3 50 xDrive?

The i3 is the second Neue Klasse model after the iX3 and the first fully electric 3 Series, and BMW started series production at its Munich plant in August. The i3 50 xDrive uses two motors, one per axle, for a combined 463 hp (345 kW) and 645 Nm (476 lb-ft). BMW quotes 4.7 seconds from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph).

The 108.7-kWh battery uses new cylindrical cells and is built into the body as a structural element. On the WLTP cycle, the regular i3 50 xDrive is rated at up to 912 km (567 miles), while the better-equipped First Edition is rated at 758 to 906 km (471 to 563 miles). With an 800-volt system, the car takes up to 400 kW at a DC fast charger, and BMW says 10 minutes adds up to 423 km (263 miles) of WLTP range.

The name will confuse some people, so for the record: this i3 has nothing in common with the carbon-bodied city car BMW launched in 2013, and it doesn’t share a platform with the new combustion-engined G50 3 Series, which stays on CLAR.

How Much Does The New BMW i3 Cost In Greece?

BMW Group Hellas lists the i3 50 xDrive at €65,500 and the First Edition at €75,293, both including Greece’s 24 percent VAT. First Edition orders opened that day. For the extra money, the First Edition adds the M Sport Package, the Iconic Glow illuminated grille, a 3D head-up display, Harman Kardon audio, three-zone climate control, and 22-kW AC charging. BMW Group Hellas put the official market launch this fall.

The Greek price compares well with Germany, where the same i3 50 xDrive starts at €65,900 with 19 percent VAT. Strip out the tax and the Greek car costs roughly €2,550 less. German buyers can also order an i3 40 xDrive from €59,900, with 369 hp (275 kW) and up to 710 km (441 miles) of WLTP range. A performance-focused i3 M60 xDrive follows in 2027.

In the US, the 2027 i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before the $1,350 destination charge, with US-spec production scheduled to start in November.

AUTO ATHINA runs through Sunday, October 11. Doors open at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and the halls close at 9 p.m. every day.