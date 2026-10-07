Article Summary The X4 returns after a one-year hiatus, reinvented as an electric-only iX4 riding on a dedicated platform and wearing BMW's fresh Neue Klasse design language.

It's essentially an iX3 up to the B-pillars, after which it puts on a surprisingly convincing coupe act.

The sleeker shape sacrifices some practicality but adds extra miles of range. Otherwise, the iX4 is cut from much the same cloth as the iX3.

Guess who’s back? Admittedly an open secret for a while, the X4 returns, though not quite as you remember it. In fact, only the coupe-SUV shape remains, as BMW designed and developed pretty much everything else from the ground up. Reinvented exclusively as an EV for the already sprawling Neue Klasse lineup, the X4 is now officially the iX4.

If it already looks familiar, that’s because Munich isn’t exactly reinventing the coupe-SUV formula. Instead, it takes the second-generation iX3’s Neue Klasse underpinnings and wraps them in a dramatically sloping body. The result is a more expressive interpretation of the new design language, complete with the now-familiar illuminated kidneys, slim horizontal taillights, full-length panoramic glass roof, and plenty of M flavor.

BMW claims the iX4 has a drag coefficient of just 0.23, a smidge better than the iX3’s Cd of 0.24. That’s the good part, because it increases range. More on that a bit later. Meanwhile, the downside is that the coupe-esque shape has inevitably reduced rear cargo volume. It drops by 30 liters compared to the iX3, but even so, 490 liters is still a decent luggage capacity for a high-riding, not-quite-a-coupe EV.

Fold the 40:20:40-split rear seats, and volume jumps to 1,600 liters, or 150 liters less than its conventionally shaped sibling. Because the front end is virtually carried over, the extra trunk is too, and it can carry an identical 58 liters of cargo. Step inside, and BMW says there’s “abundant headroom” for rear passengers despite the swoopy roofline.

Europe’s Base BMW iX4 Isn’t Coming To America (At First)

In Europe, the 40 xDrive serves as the entry point, producing 369 hp and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft), with an 82.6-kWh usable battery and up to 638 kilometers (396 miles) of WLTP range. The more aero-friendly shape brings an extra 17 km (10.5 miles) of range compared to the equivalent iX3 version.

But Americans won’t get that version at launch, though it could arrive later. Instead, the US side of BMW starts with the iX4 50 xDrive, producing 463 hp and 475 lb-ft (645 Nm), which is predictably identical to its European counterpart. The US-spec version takes 4.7 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 km/h), while the Euro version takes 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). Both are limited to 130 mph (210 km/h).

Same Batteries, Different Range Ratings

Although their listed net battery capacities differ (112.2 kWh in the US and 108.7 kWh in Europe), we’ve already explained in an iX3 article that it’s the same physical battery pack. The difference stems from regulations and warranty standards.

We need to make important distinctions about range because the two markets use different testing procedures. The American iX4 50 xDrive goes 428 miles (689 kilometers) on a single charge, according to BMW’s estimates based on the EPA test cycle. In Europe, drivers should theoretically squeeze up to 828 km (514 miles) in the combined WLTP cycle.

In other words, don’t look at the numbers and conclude that BMW somehow made the American car less efficient. It all boils down to different testing procedures, as the versions are virtually identical on both sides of the pond. The listed range figures for the 50 xDrive models are also slightly better than those of the corresponding iX3 models, thanks to the rakish roofline. While the US iX4 50 supports 15.4 kW AC charging as standard, the global car comes with 11 kW as standard and offers 22 kW as an option. At full tilt, DC charging at 400 kW is possible, a full 100 kW more than the 40 xDrive.

The New BMW iX4 Already Gets The M Performance Treatment

We’ve already covered the M Performance version in a separate article, but the iX4 M60 xDrive certainly deserves a few words here as well. Its beefier dual motors push out a combined 603 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), enough for a sprint to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds. Both max out at 149 mph (240 km/h).

The hot one also gets adaptive M suspension as standard, along with an electronically controlled M locking differential at the rear axle. While the upgraded suspension is optional on the other versions, only the M Performance version gets the diff. The hotter version also has M Sport and M Sport Plus modes, plus a Boost button.

The global iX4 M60 gets the larger of the two batteries, with a provisional WLTP range of up to 777 km (483 miles), while estimated EPA numbers are not available at the moment of writing.

The 2027 BMW iX4 Has An Instantly Familiar Cabin

Naturally, the cabin is dominated by BMW Panoramic iDrive. The avant-garde setup combines the 17.9-inch touchscreen with a wide windshield projection and an optional 3D head-up display. The iX4 gets the same, admittedly already controversial, steering wheel designs we’ve seen in other Neue Klasse models. Step up to the M60, and it has M Sport massaging and electrically operated seats with illuminated M logos to drive the point home.

Unlike the iX3, where the panoramic glass roof is optional, the iX4 comes standard with one. It stretches the full length of the roof and features climate comfort glazing to keep the cabin from turning into a sauna on a hot summer day. It also floods the interior with light, which should help ease the claustrophobia concerns brought on by the coupe-SUV profile.

Once the order books open, customers can choose from nine colors, including Eucalyptus Green, Vegas Red, and Polarized Grey. The color palette will shortly expand to include Frozen Pure Red, Frozen Ocean Wave Blue, and Frozen Space Silver. Another notable difference compared to the iX3 is that BMW intends to sell the iX4 with a standard M Sport Package in Europe and the United States. That means you’ll get 20-inch wheels with M Sport brakes from the get-go.

The First-Ever BMW iX4 Goes On Sale Early Next Year

BMW will have the iX4 50 xDrive on sale in the United States next March from $66,200 before destination and handling fees. The spicy M60 goes into production that month, so it will roll out later in the year. Like the iX3, assembly will take place at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary, where there’s already a 24-hour, three-shift operation.

Another generation of the i4 Gran Coupe is highly unlikely at this point, but the iX4 and i3 sedan are compelling alternatives. If not, the already confirmed i3 Touring should tick most boxes and then carry them in its large cargo area when it arrives next year.

If you’re after something a little more leisurely, BMW will have that covered as well with the two-door i4 coupe and convertible before the decade’s end. Consider this your reminder that much more Neue Klasse is coming our way.