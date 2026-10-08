Article Summary Cinnabar Red and Imola Red owe part of their appeal to their close ties with some of BMW’s most iconic M cars.

Vegas Red joins Indianapolis Red and Aventurine Red to showcase the depth and variety of BMW’s metallic reds.

Imola Red takes the top spot for its rich finish and associations with favorites like the E46 M3 and E39 M5.

Every time we assemble one of these “best BMW colors” compendiums, I start out with a handful of excellent colors that need to be included. Among them, inevitably, is at least two shades of red—which you’ll read a little bit about in a minute. With zero variation, every time, I end up bumping the reds for a slightly more iconic, or slightly subtler color. In the end, we often end up with no reds on the list at all. Which is a shame, and a disservice to some of the best colors in BMW’s arsenal. It’s red’s time to shine, and here are the five best BMW ever splashed metal with.

Cinnabar Red

Cinnabar Red appears on one of the most iconic BMWs ever: the E30 M3. It’s such an important color that it was deemed legendary enough to include on BMW’s Edition 50 Jahre M3. Not surprising to see this color featured alongside legendary shades like Techno Violet and Fire Orange. It also appears on Ronnie Fieg’s KITH’d out E30, too. Cinnabar is the “safest” color on this list and also one of my favorites because of it. It isn’t too bright or orangey, which makes it a great true red. It only helps matters that it appears on a truly iconic vehicle.

Vegas Red Metallic

Vegas Red is by far the newest color on the list, but it’s well deserved. Vegas Red appears all over the current BMW lineup, and arguably one of its best applications is on the vaunted G87 M2. You also catch Vegas Red on other models like the X3, 3 Series, and X1. You may also know it as Fire Red in markets outside the United States. It’s a darker metallic true red, and you’ll likely experience it differently depending on the light you’re standing in. Vegas Red debuted in 2023 on the X2 and then-new G60 5 Series before spreading throughout the lineup.

Indianapolis Red

A dark burgundy inspired by Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Red debuted over twenty years ago on the mighty, V10-powered E60 generation M5 and M6. After leaving the catalog for quite a while, it returned, as BMW apparently showcased the color on the 2027 BMW X5. The deep, complex, almost brown metallic paint is a rare find, and it’s very unusual to spot the color anywhere other than the E6X generation cars. That said, it’s been an Individual option for a while, so it’ll pop up from time to time, usually on M cars. Another fantastic dark red. You can almost hear that V10 yowl just looking at it!

Aventurine Red

I know. I clearly have a thing for dark reds, but this is the last one, I promise. Aventurine (sometimes Aventurin) Red debuted on the G15 8 Series, although we’ve seen it elsewhere on the M3 and even the 7 Series. Today Aventurine Red is still available on the M3 as a great alternative to the slightly orangey and less-saturated Toronto Red. It’s another dark red; think of it as a marginally brighter and less brown version of Indianapolis. It’s also part of BMW’s Individual palette, so you can order it on a whole mess of different cars. For the right price, that is.

Imola Red

Imola has somehow eluded every paint countdown I’ve done with BMWBLOG, and it’s a crying shame. But not today. Just slightly darker than Cinnabar to my eye, Imola has appeared on almost every great BMW from the “golden era.” We’re talking E46 M3, E39 M5, the pictured X5 4.8is, and even a small number of E36 M3s. I personally shopped for an Imola Red M Coupe before finding my current Boston Green car. Which kind of makes sense when you consider the E36 generation saw the color’s initial debut.

Likely part of Imola Red’s allure comes exactly from the color’s presence on those aforementioned legendary cars. But it’s also just a great looking red; bright, but not orange, and deep enough to be compelling. It’s the best red in the business, and BMW’s got no shortage of alternatives. Do you think Imola deserves the top spot?