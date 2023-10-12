Following the initial unveiling of the 2024 BMW X2 M35i, individual markets are hosting their own reveals, allowing us to witness the new coupe crossover in various settings and colors. Greece, one of the first to showcase the X2 M35i, has introduced the car with a new color option – Fire Red.

The launch color for the BMW X2 M35i, known as the positioning marketing color, is Frozen Portimao Blue, a striking and sleek shade that accentuates the sportiness of this compact SUV. However, the Fire Red, known as Vegas Red in the United States, is making its debut on the X2 M35i. This new color is also available for the BMW i5 and 5 Series, adding a touch of excitement and individuality to BMW’s offerings.

Customers can further personalize their X2 M35i by choosing from two solid and eleven metallic paint finishes for the exterior. Additionally, two Frozen shades from BMW Individual and a range of special paint finishes from BMW Individual provide even more options for customization.

Distinctive Design Features

Compared to the purely electric iX2, the BMW X2 M35i boasts several distinctive design features that set it apart. The front end is characterized by a completely independent kidney grille with horizontal struts, an exclusive feature for the M Performance model. The M exterior mirrors and a spoiler lip on the tailgate, flattened in the middle, further emphasize the sporty character of the X2 M35i. The M Sport Pro package enhances the front grille with a black surround and the optional “Iconic Glow” surround with lighting, adding a touch of sophistication to the vehicle’s exterior. Most notably, the X2 M35i is distinguished by its four tailpipes, which not only differentiate it from the iX2 but also from the standard X2 models with combustion engines.

In the side view, you’ll notice the eye-catching 21-inch Y-spoke 874 M Bicolor light alloy wheels, an option also available for all other X2 and iX2 models. These wheels perfectly complement the vehicle’s overall sporty and dynamic appearance. Behind them, the red brake calipers of the M Sport brake, included in the M Sport Pro package, add a high-performance touch. Alternatively, you can opt for the same brake system with blue calipers, black and even grey. For those seeking the pinnacle of braking performance, the M compound brake with gray calipers and 19-inch brake discs is available, providing superior stopping power for the X2 M35i, a feature also offered for the X1 M35i.

Performance and Pricing

The 2023 BMW X2 M35i promises impressive performance and, hopefully, handling as well. It is powered by the B48 2.0 liter TwinTurbo engine making 312 horsepower but only 296 hp in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. Torque is the same regardless of market, at 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It’s enough M Performance punch for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.2 seconds for the US-spec model and 5.4 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) if we’re talking about the slightly weaker Euro version.

However, the privilege of owning this dynamic SUV comes at a premium. The 2023 BMW X2 M35i starts at $51,400, a significant increase over its predecessor, the 2022 model, which retailed at $46,450. This new sporty iteration commands a $4,950 premium, and you’ll need to budget an additional $995 for destination and handling fees.

[Source: BMW Greece]