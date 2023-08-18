The new BMW i5 M60 brought an unexpected surprise as it made its way to the U.S. market. Initially launched globally in Fire Red, this color option is not yet part of the American online configurator. And there is a reason behind that. Fire Red is now called Vegas Red in the United States and it will come to the U.S. model configurator in September. According to BMW, the color had to go through a name change in the US, for undisclosed reasons.

Vegas Red is the new name in America

BMW’s latest lineup of i5 and 5 Series models offers a spectrum of choices. From classic shades like Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, and Alpine White, to the contemporary appeal of Cape York Green and Brooklyn Grey, the options cater to diverse tastes. Additionally, frozen schemes like Frozen Tanzanite Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Frozen Deep Grey add a touch of the exclusivity.

Of course, it’s only fitted that the BMW i5 M60 gets a special launch color. This M Performance model stands as the performance leader, of the new 5 Series. It is powered by dual motors, xDrive all-wheel drive, and boasting an impressive 590 horsepower and 549 pound-feet of torque. Its rapid acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds is enhanced by Sport Boost/Launch Control.

Underpinning the i5 M60’s prowess is an Adaptive M Suspension Professional, featuring electronically controlled dampers, Integral Active Steering, and a slightly lower ride height. With an EPA-estimated range of around 265 miles on a single electric charge, the i5 M60 might not be as efficient as other electric vehicles, but it promises an exhilarating performance.

The hot BMW i5 M60 starts at a whopping $84,100 but it comes with a wide range of standard features. And of course, it’s all eco-friendly. The new BMW i5 entered production in the summer of 2023 ahead of its October 2023 market launch.